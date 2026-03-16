Four suspected terrorists have been arrested at Akure airport following a "coordinated security operation"

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) assured Nigerians of its commitment to safety amid Nigeria's growing security challenges

On the popular social media platform X, many Nigerians voiced serious concerns over the report from Ondo

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Akure, Ondo State - Security operatives have arrested four suspected terrorists at the Akure airport in Ondo State.

According to Vanguard, in a statement late Sunday, March 15, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said the suspected assailants, known locally as bandits, were apprehended following a “coordinated security operation involving aviation and local security agencies.”

Police and sister agencies arrest four suspected terrorists at Akure Airport, Ondo State, in a coordinated operation. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Suspected terrorists arrested in Akure

FAAN detailed that the suspicious individuals were sighted behind the airport perimeter towards the Eleyewo community, The Cable noted.

The statement signed by Henry Adegbire, director of public affairs and consumer protection at FAAN, reads:

“In response, security personnel comprising FAAN’s Aviation Security (AVSEC), the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and other local security outfits immediately launched a joint search operation.

“During the operation, some individuals were seen attempting to flee the area. Four suspects were eventually apprehended by the joint security team and have been handed over to the Nigeria Police Force Area Command for further interrogation.

“FAAN commends the swift collaboration among aviation security personnel, the military, the police, and local security groups, including Amotekun and community vigilantes, whose joint efforts led to the arrest.”

The statement added:

“FAAN reassures the travelling public and airport host communities of its unwavering commitment to maintaining the safety and security of all airport facilities nationwide."

Legit.ng reports that while much of Nigeria has struggled with security issues, Ondo is a relatively peaceful state.

Africa’s most populous country has witnessed attacks and kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs, mostly in its northwest. Such attacks are not too common in southern Nigeria.

The photo of the arrested individuals can be viewed below via X:

Meanwhile, while some social media users circulated rumours that the suspects tried to hijack a plane, FAAN debunked the claim.

It said via X:

"There was no part of the press release that mentioned or suggested a ‘hijack.’ Please refer to the official statement for accurate information."

Nigerians react to security scare in Akure

Nigerians on social media are reacting to the development, with many expressing concern.

Legit.ng captured some comments on X below:

Internet personality Pooja wrote on X:

"Band!ts at the airport? This is serious."

Tweep Ogor Peters wrote:

"In a country that works this would be the warning that would ensure that all airports in the country are now extra secured. But in Nigeria you guys will patrol for 2 days and stop as if the bandits too will stop."

Police personnel and other security forces work together to reduce insecurity in Nigeria. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

@me_steriouz said via X:

"I'm not surprised at all. Akure airport is very close to Ilu-Abo where these guys have been incessantly carrying out their operations even in broad daylight. Residents have protested several times while others abandoned their homes to move back to the city without any meaningful."

Bandits kill villagers in fresh Benue

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that at least 15 villagers were killed when terrorists opened fire on residents harvesting cashew nuts in Ojantele community in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

Residents said the victims had gone to gather fallen cashew nuts in the farm after an overnight rainfall when the attackers struck.

Source: Legit.ng