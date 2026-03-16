Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has appointed former Revolutionary Guards commander Mohsen Rezaei as his military adviser, according to Iranian state-linked media.

The development comes as tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States continue to intensify, with officials describing the situation as entering a new phase.

Iran Supreme Leader Appoints Military Adviser as War With Israel, US Takes Another Dimension

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Appointment confirmed by Iranian media

The announcement was reported by Mehr News Agency, which stated that Mojtaba Khamenei had approved the appointment.

Rezaei, a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, is widely regarded as an experienced military figure with longstanding involvement in Iran’s strategic and defence affairs. His new role is expected to focus on providing counsel on military and security matters.

Context of rising regional tensions

The appointment comes against the backdrop of ongoing hostilities and heightened military activity in the region, particularly involving Israel and the United States. Analysts say the move may reflect efforts to strengthen advisory structures within Iran’s leadership during a period of sustained pressure.

Iranian authorities have not issued additional public comments beyond the official confirmation carried by domestic media.

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Source: Legit.ng