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Breaking: Trump Again Comments on Iran's Supreme Leader, "They're All Dead"
Asia

Breaking: Trump Again Comments on Iran's Supreme Leader, "They're All Dead"

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

President Donald Trump of the United States has said that his administration has taken out all the leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying, “All of their leaders are dead as far as we know.”

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The US president made the comment while addressing the press on the ongoing US-Israel war against the Middle Eastern country. He added that the US knocked out the first and second groups of Iranian leaders.

President Donald Trump has claimed that his administration has taken out two groups of Iranian leaders.
Donald Trump claims all Iranian leaders are dead Photo Credit: Getty Images
Source: Twitter

His statement reads in part:

“We knocked out the first group… and the second group got knocked out, they're all dead. Then the third group met. I would think they're a little nervous about meeting.”

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Read his full statement on X here

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

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