President Donald Trump of the United States has said that his administration has taken out all the leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying, “All of their leaders are dead as far as we know.”

The US president made the comment while addressing the press on the ongoing US-Israel war against the Middle Eastern country. He added that the US knocked out the first and second groups of Iranian leaders.

Donald Trump claims all Iranian leaders are dead Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

His statement reads in part:

“We knocked out the first group… and the second group got knocked out, they're all dead. Then the third group met. I would think they're a little nervous about meeting.”

Read his full statement on X here

Source: Legit.ng