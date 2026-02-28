The United States launched major military operations against Iran with President Donald J. Trump warning the regime of “certain death” if they failed to surrender their weapons

US President Donald J. Trump cited Iran’s nuclear ambitions, missile threats, and history of attacks on Americans and allies as justification for military action

Trump urged Iranian civilians to stay sheltered while encouraging them to seize control of their government and invoked prayers for US service members in harm’s way

Washington, US - The United States has launched major military operations against Iran, with President Donald J. Trump warning the Iranian regime that its forces face “certain death” if they do not lay down their weapons.

In a recent broadcast, Trump outlined what he described as the threat posed by Iran to the United States and its allies.

US president outlines reasons for military action

President Trump said the operation aims to defend American lives and interests by neutralising imminent threats from the Iranian regime.

He described Iran as “a vicious group of very hard, terrible people” whose actions have endangered US troops, bases, and allies worldwide.

“For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted ‘Death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder targeting the United States, our troops and the innocent people in many, many countries,” he said, highlighting historical attacks including the 1983 US Embassy takeover in Tehran and the Marine barracks bombing in Beirut in 2000.

Trump also blamed Iran for recent attacks on Israel, saying,

“It was Iran’s proxy Hamas that launched the monstrous October 7 attacks on Israel, slaughtering more than 1,000 innocent people, including 46 Americans, while taking 12 of our citizens hostage.”

Trump vows to war against Iran's nuclear ambitions

The president emphasised that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a central US objective.

He claimed the US had previously targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan, and Bordeaux, warning that the regime’s continued pursuit of long-range missiles posed a direct threat to American allies and homeland security.

“They can never have a nuclear weapon. This regime will soon learn that no one should challenge the strength and might of the United States Armed Forces,” Trump said.

Trump calls for Iranian forces to surrender

Trump issued a direct warning to Iranian military and security personnel.

“To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces and all of the police, I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons and have complete immunity, or in the alternative, face certain death. So lay down your arms. You will be treated fairly with total immunity, or you will face certain death.”

Trump send message to the Iranian people

Addressing ordinary Iranians, Trump urged civilians to stay indoors and take shelter amid ongoing strikes, while encouraging them to seize control of their government:

“Finally, to the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take.”

US military preparedness highlighted

Trump stressed that US forces have been strengthened to minimise risk to personnel while executing operations, calling the mission “noble” and aimed at protecting future generations.

He also invoked divine protection for American troops:

“We pray for every service member as they selflessly risk their lives to ensure that Americans and our children will never be threatened by a nuclear-armed Iran. May God bless the brave men and women of America’s Armed Forces. May God bless the United States of America.”

US, Israel launch airstrikes against Iran

