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Breaking: Saudi Arabia Announces 2026 Eid al-Fitr Day
World

Breaking: Saudi Arabia Announces 2026 Eid al-Fitr Day

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

The Crescent of month of Shawwal 1447 was NOT SIGHTED anywhere in the Kingdom today, subsequently the month of Ramadan will complete 30 days tomorrow and Eid Al Fitr will be on Friday.

Saudi Arabia has announced that the 2026 Eid al-Fitr celebration will be celebrated on Friday, March 20.
Saudi Arabia announces Friday, March 20, as Eid al-Fitr day Photo Credit: Getty Images
Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

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