Oyo 2027: Top PDP Aspirant Promises Good Governance

A leading governorship aspirant in Oyo State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has called on residents of the state to embrace unity, love, and peaceful coexistence as essential ingredients for sustainable development.

Ajadi made the call on Monday while speaking with journalists at the 6th Annual Ramadan Lecture of Omituntun House held at Best Way, Iwo Road, Ibadan.

Olufemi Ajadi promises good governance once elected Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

The Ramadan lecture, organised under the leadership of Otunba Seye Famojuro, the Balogun Bobajiroro of Orile-Igbon Kingdom, with the support of Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, featured Islamic scholars, political leaders, and community stakeholders.

While speaking with the journalists, Ajadi described his presence as a privilege and prayed for more opportunities to witness such spiritually uplifting gatherings.

“It is a privilege to be part of the 2026 Annual Ramadan Lecture of Omituntun House. I pray that Almighty Allah grants all participants and organisers good health and long life so that we can witness many more of this kind of gathering,” he said.

Ajadi also used the opportunity to commend Governor Seyi Makinde for what he described as impactful governance in Oyo State, noting that his own political aspiration is rooted in sustaining good governance.

“I want to use this medium to appreciate our leader, His Excellency Governor Seyi Makinde, for the good work he has been doing in Oyo State. The good governance he represents is what I intend to emulate in 2027, Insha’Allah,” Ajadi stated.

The PDP gubernatorial aspirant further urged party members to remain united and committed, expressing confidence in the future of the party in the state.

“I want to encourage all our party members to remain steadfast. They should stay calm, remain united, and continue to stand firm because nothing negative will happen. By the grace of God, we shall emerge victorious on the PDP platform,” he added.

Delivering the lecture titled “Importance of Life: An Islamic Perspective,” the Guest Lecturer, Alhaji Mahruf Olajuwon Olagunju, the Chief Imam of Jalmonfat Central Mosque, Oke-Adu, Ibadan, emphasized the sanctity of human life in Islam and the need for compassion, righteousness, and moral discipline.

Olagunju explained that Islam places high value on the preservation of life, stressing that believers must live responsibly and contribute positively to society.

“Islam teaches us that life is sacred and must be protected. Every Muslim must therefore live with the consciousness of accountability to Allah, by promoting peace, helping humanity, and avoiding actions capable of destroying society,” he said.

He further urged Muslims to use the Ramadan period for deep reflection, self-purification, and renewed commitment to good character.

“Ramadan is a period of spiritual rebirth. It is a time to reassess our relationship with Allah and with fellow human beings. We must use this period to strengthen our faith, show kindness, and promote unity in our communities,” the cleric added.

The dignitaries present at the event included the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Oyo State and Executive Chairman of Egbeda Local Government, Hon. Sikiru Sanda Oyedele; prominent political figure and Olori-Ebi of Omituntun Home and Abroad, Chief Babatunde Tijani, popularly known as Double T among others.

The well-attended lecture further highlighted the growing role of faith-based gatherings in promoting moral values, political tolerance, and community development in Oyo State.

Source: Legit.ng