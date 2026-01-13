Ndiowu community members in Anambra have rejected the January 12, 2026 Igwe election as illegitimate

Women of Ndiowu have insisted they will not recognise Chief Chibuzor Okeke‑Ifi as traditional ruler

Other aspirants have said the election has violated the Ndiowu Constitution and excluded women

Angry men, women, and youths of the Ndiowu community in Orumba North local government area of Anambra state have said that the town has not elected a traditional ruler to take the place of the former monarch, who joined his ancestors twelve years ago.

They insisted that the election held on Monday, January 12, 2026, at the Central School, Ndiowu, which produced a US-based businessman, Chief Chibuzor Okeke-Ifi, as Igwe elect, is not recognised by the community.

An election was held to select an Igwe for the Ndiowu community to take the place of the former Igwe, who died about twelve years ago.

The election, held at the Central School field, within the premises of St. Lawrence Church Parish, Ndiowu, produced Chief Chibuzor Okeke-Ifi, a businessman based in the United States, as Igwe elect after securing a total of 506 votes.

Other co-contestants, who boycotted the election over alleged irregularities, were allotted the following scores: Barr Ugochukwu Nwankwo, 2 votes; Magistrate Onyeka Kanu, 2 votes; Mr Onyeka Ekwueme Okafor, 2 votes; and Mr Obumneme Okeke, 0 votes.

Present at the venue of the election were representatives of Anambra state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, the Mayor of Orumba North LGA, Hon. Casmir Nwafor, and a former member of the state House of Assembly from the area, Hon. Afoka.

After announcing the results, the chairman of the electoral committee, Hon. William Alex Omenukor, who is the Councillor representing Ndiowu ward, congratulated Chief Okeke-Ifi for emerging victorious and urged others to accept defeat in good faith.

Meanwhile, a good number of men, women, and youths of the town took to the streets, carrying placards depicting their displeasure and stating that they were not aware of any election in the community.

Ndiowu stakeholders reject disputed Igwe election

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, leader of the women group, who gave her name as Mrs Ifeoma Omenukor, said that women of Ndiowu will not recognise Chief Okeke-Ifi as their traditional ruler, if Soludo's government finally issues him a certificate of recognition.

She said, "They said that women of this community will not participate in electing a traditional ruler - something we have been doing over the years. We told them that it is not acceptable to us, but they did not listen to us."

"We told them to shift this election to April 2026 to give time for adequate preparation, sensitisation, and settlement of grey areas before the election, but they refused to listen. We told them that the man they're imposing on us as Igwe is not acceptable to us because he has spent all his life abroad. They just brought him back last week to impose him on us. So, women have resolved that we shall not recognise him as a traditional ruler."

Spokesperson of the menfolk, Mazi Uchenna Iloh, who also spoke with Legit.ng, condemned the process; insisting that what they did "inside a church premises was a knighthood initiation, not Igweship election of Ndiowu community."

He said, "We were planning for the Igweship election in Ndiowu, but we had a lot of unresolved issues pertaining to the process, because some elements set our constitution aside because of their personal interests."

"The perpetrators of this crime against the Ndiowu people also disenfranchised our women. We needed time to resolve these issues, so we demanded that the election be shifted to April 2026, to enable us to iron out issues."

"We gathered at the town hall to discuss these disturbing issues, including all the aspirants for the election, not knowing that Chief Okeke-Ifi and some visitors went to a primary school inside St. Lawrence Anglican Church and said that they had done the election for Igwe Ndiowu, and Chief Okeke-Ifi won."

"For us, they've just initiated him into the knighthood of the church. Because they cannot hold the Igwe Ndiowu election there. When the Anambra state government is set to conduct the Igwe election for Ndiowu, they should communicate with us through our President General, then we plan how to do it, and it must be inside our town hall, as provided by the constitution."

Aspirants reject election; Igwe pledges unity

Other aspirants: Onyeka Kanu and Onyeka Ekwueme Okafor, who joined the protest, told Legit.ng correspondent that any election not conducted in line with the provisions of the Ndiowu Constitution will not be recognised by the community.

They insisted that disenfranchising women of the community, and choosing secret ballot against option-A4, is not in any way what their constitution provided for.

Saying that they're not desperate to become traditional rulers, the duo wondered why any human being would go against his people to attain a position where he will still preside over the same people.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the Igwe elect, Chief Chibuzor Okeke-Ifi, thanked his people for the confidence reposed in him by electing him as their traditional ruler.

He said that his priorities will be to unite his people and develop the community, focusing principally on the education of sons and daughters of the town.

He also thanked the Anambra state government for making sure that the election proceeded as scheduled and ended in peace.

