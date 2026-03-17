All Schools, Banks and Government Offices to Close for 48 Hours as FG Makes Declaration
- The federal government has declared two public holidays to mark the 2026 Eid-ul-Fitr celebration nationwide
- Schools, banks and government offices were scheduled to close for 48 hours across the country
- Citizens were urged to observe the holidays responsibly and pray for national peace and unity
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All schools, banks and government offices across Nigeria will shut down for 48 hours following a declaration of public holidays by the federal government to mark Eid-ul-Fitr.
The announcement confirmed that Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, 2026, have been set aside for the celebration, which signals the end of the Ramadan fast.
The declaration was conveyed in a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior on Monday.
Eid holidays declared nationwide
The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement on behalf of the federal government. He congratulated Muslim faithful on the successful completion of Ramadan and described Eid-ul-Fitr as a period of reflection and gratitude.
He urged Muslims to sustain the values practised during the holy month. According to him, love, generosity, peace, tolerance and sacrifice should continue to guide daily conduct beyond the fasting period.
The minister also appealed to Nigerians to use the holidays to pray for peace, unity and national prosperity. He said the festive season should serve as an opportunity for renewed commitment to harmonious living across religious and ethnic lines.
Citizens were encouraged to celebrate responsibly and to extend kindness to the less privileged. The statement noted that acts of compassion remained central to the spirit of Eid and national coexistence.
The federal government restated its commitment to fostering unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians. It added that public holidays tied to major religious celebrations were intended to promote inclusion and mutual respect.
Saudi Arabia announces Eid holiday dates
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced the official Eid Al Fitr holiday for workers in the private and non-profit sectors.
The break will begin at the end of the working day on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.
UAE announces Eid Al-Fitr holiday dates
Similarly, Legit.ng also reported that authorities in the United Arab Emirates had announced the official Eid Al-Fitr holidays for public and private sector employees in 2026, setting out dates that depend on the length of the holy month of Ramadan.
According to Khaleej Times, the UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that federal government employees will observe the Eid holiday from Thursday, March 19, through Sunday, March 22, 2026.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng