The federal government has declared two public holidays to mark the 2026 Eid-ul-Fitr celebration nationwide

Schools, banks and government offices were scheduled to close for 48 hours across the country

Citizens were urged to observe the holidays responsibly and pray for national peace and unity

All schools, banks and government offices across Nigeria will shut down for 48 hours following a declaration of public holidays by the federal government to mark Eid-ul-Fitr.

The announcement confirmed that Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, 2026, have been set aside for the celebration, which signals the end of the Ramadan fast.

The Federal Government declared two public holidays to mark the 2026 Eid-ul-Fitr celebration nationwide. Photo: Olubunmi Tunji Ojo

Source: Facebook

The declaration was conveyed in a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior on Monday.

Eid holidays declared nationwide

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement on behalf of the federal government. He congratulated Muslim faithful on the successful completion of Ramadan and described Eid-ul-Fitr as a period of reflection and gratitude.

He urged Muslims to sustain the values practised during the holy month. According to him, love, generosity, peace, tolerance and sacrifice should continue to guide daily conduct beyond the fasting period.

The minister also appealed to Nigerians to use the holidays to pray for peace, unity and national prosperity. He said the festive season should serve as an opportunity for renewed commitment to harmonious living across religious and ethnic lines.

Citizens were encouraged to celebrate responsibly and to extend kindness to the less privileged. The statement noted that acts of compassion remained central to the spirit of Eid and national coexistence.

The federal government restated its commitment to fostering unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians. It added that public holidays tied to major religious celebrations were intended to promote inclusion and mutual respect.

Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the key pillars of Islam. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

Saudi Arabia announces Eid holiday dates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced the official Eid Al Fitr holiday for workers in the private and non-profit sectors.

The break will begin at the end of the working day on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

UAE announces Eid Al-Fitr holiday dates

Similarly, Legit.ng also reported that authorities in the United Arab Emirates had announced the official Eid Al-Fitr holidays for public and private sector employees in 2026, setting out dates that depend on the length of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Khaleej Times, the UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that federal government employees will observe the Eid holiday from Thursday, March 19, through Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng