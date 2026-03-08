Saudi Arabia has announced a four-day Eid Al Fitr holiday for employees in the private and non-profit sectors

Authorities said the break was in line with the provisions of the Saudi Labour Law governing official religious holidays

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development reminded employers to comply with labour rules on paid leave and compensation

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced the official Eid Al Fitr holiday for workers in the private and non-profit sectors.

The break will begin at the end of the working day on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Saudi Arabia has announced Eid Al-Fitr holiday for private sector workers. Photo: Getty

Source: Facebook

According to Gulf News, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development confirmed that the holiday will commence after work on the 29th day of Ramadan 1447 AH.

The celebration period will last for four days in line with provisions contained in the Saudi Labour Law.

Four-day Eid holiday confirmed

The ministry’s spokesperson, Mohammed Al Ruzaiqi, said the announcement was made early to help companies and workers prepare for the festive period. He explained that the notice allows organisations to adjust work schedules while maintaining services in critical sectors.

According to him, the clarification also ensures that employees are able to enjoy their entitled holiday without uncertainty.

Labour law provisions guide employers

Al Ruzaiqi reminded employers to follow Article 24 of the executive regulations of the Saudi Labour Law. The regulation covers the observance of official holidays and guarantees workers paid leave during religious and national celebrations.

The ministry also noted that workers may receive compensation if official holidays coincide with their weekly rest days. Employees required to work during the Eid holiday due to operational needs must also receive compensation in accordance with labour regulations.

Can diabetic Muslim patients fast?

Earlier, Legit.ng interacted with experts on people living with diabetes who are uncertain about whether fasting is medically safe for them.

Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the key pillars of Islam. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

Medical experts said fasting with diabetes is possible in some cases, but warned that it depends largely on the individual’s health status, type of diabetes, and level of blood sugar control. They advised patients to seek medical guidance before making a decision to fast.

Diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when the body either fails to produce enough insulin or cannot properly use the insulin it produces. Insulin plays a key role in regulating blood glucose levels. Globally, diabetes remains a major cause of death, with millions affected each year, many of them below the age of 70.

Kano arrest nine for eating in public

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that nine Muslims were arrested by the Islamic police, also known as Hisbah, in Kano state for eating during the first day of this year’s Ramadan fast.

The detainees, seven men and two women, were reportedly unaware that Ramadan had begun.

Kano state operates Sharia law alongside secular legislation, and Hisbah officers monitor public spaces to ensure Muslims adhere to fasting hours. Cafes, restaurants, and markets are routinely checked, although some establishments remain open in areas with higher Christian populations.

Source: Legit.ng