UAE authorities have announced Eid Al-Fitr 2026 holidays for public and private sector employees, with dates tied to the length of Ramadan

Officials clarified that private sector workers would receive an extra day off if Ramadan lasts 30 days

Astronomers predicted that Ramadan would be completed as 30 days, placing Eid Al Fitr on March 20 in the UAE

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have announced the official Eid Al-Fitr holidays for public and private sector employees in 2026, setting out dates that depend on the length of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Khaleej Times, the UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that federal government employees will observe the Eid holiday from Thursday, March 19, through Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Families prepare for Eid celebrations as the holiday period approaches. Photo: Getty

Official work will resume on Monday, March 23.

Public and private sector holiday dates

For private sector employees, the holiday will run from Thursday, March 19, to Saturday, March 21. Workers whose regular schedules include Sundays will be required to return to work on Sunday, March 22.

The authorities clarified that the private sector break will be extended by an extra day if Ramadan lasts 30 days.

The announcement applies nationwide across the UAE and follows existing regulations governing public and private sector holiday schedules.

Moon sighting to determine Eid date

The final date of Eid Al-Fitr remains subject to the sighting of the crescent moon. The official moon sighting committee is scheduled to meet on March 18, which marks the 29th day of Ramadan. If the crescent is sighted that evening, Eid celebrations will begin on March 19.

Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the key pillars of Islam. Photo: Getty

If the moon is not sighted, Ramadan will be completed as 30 days and Eid Al-Fitr will commence on March 20. The process follows the Islamic lunar calendar, where each month begins with the confirmed sighting of the new crescent.

Astronomers predict Ramadan will last 30 days

The UAE based International Astronomy Centre has forecast that sighting the Shawwal crescent on March 18 will be impossible due to astronomical conditions, Khaleej Times reported.

Based on its calculations, Ramadan is expected to run for 30 days, placing the first day of Eid Al Fitr on March 20 in the UAE and several other countries.

The centre noted that the moon will set before the sun on March 18 and that the conjunction will occur after sunset, making observation unfeasible.

Saudi Arabia announces Eid holiday dates

