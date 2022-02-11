A police checkpoint in Enugu state was attacked on Thursday, February 10 with three policemen reportedly killed

The gunmen also attacked a Nigeria Customs Service checkpoint close to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital in the state

The police in Enugu has confirmed the attacks and assured residents that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators

Enugu - Gunmen on Thursday, February 10 shot policemen at a checkpoint in Enugu at a police checkpoint near Ulumalinda Estate in Enugu South local government area of the state.

The gunmen were said to have kidnapped a woman along the road after the operation which eyewitnesses say lasted for about 30 minutes without challenge.

IGP Baba and his team at the NPF have their hands full in containing the threats of unknown gunmen. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

An eyewitness told The Punch newspaper that the hoodlums robbed a POS mobile money operator after a stray bullet hit her.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that the armed outlaws also attacked a Customs checkpoint within Ozalla community along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, close to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital.

According to an eyewitness account, the gunmen opened fire on the unsuspecting Customs officers, leaving one dead instantly and injuring three others.

Vanguard newspaper reports that a tricycle operator sustained bullet injury as the hoodlums were shooting sporadically on the air to scare people away.

Video of panic-stricken police operative during Enugu attack shared on Twitter

Meanwhile, a video of a policeman who survived the incident has surfaced on Twitter.

Sharing a video of one of the surviving policemen who took cover in a shop, Tosin Matilda tweeted via @TweetieTosin:

“While robbers were unleashing hell at Idi Ape in Ibadan, here’s a terrified policeman in Enugu who witnessed three of his men shot by armed men.

“If policeman can be this scared, what’s the fate of ordinary citizens of Nigeria? Enough of the federal character and quota system!”

On his part, Tonye Isokariari tweeted via @TonyeIsokariari:

“So sad to hear and see what hoodlums and criminal elements did to police officers at Enugu. I pray that a speedy investigation is carried out and the culprits brought to face the law. Our police officers' lives matter and we should encourage them while also fishing out the bad eggs amongst them.”

As Enugu boils, armed robbers unleash terror on Ibadan residents

The Enugu incident happened on the same day armed robbers attacked a bullion van in Idi-Ape area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Two policemen died while the robbers were shooting sporadically during the operation.

Reports say the bullion van was from one of the new generation banks located around the testing ground area in Ibadan.

Gunmen attack Imo community, kill seven community leaders

Legit.ng had earlier reported that gunmen killed no fewer than seven community leaders in Mmahu autonomous community in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo state on Tuesday, February 8.

Charles Mgaraho, the president-general of the community, is one of the seven leaders killed by the unknown gunmen.

An eye-witness said the attackers invaded the houses of their targets and killed them one after the other.

