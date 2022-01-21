The Nigerian Customs is killing Nigerians in border communities in the name of stop rice smuggling

The Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo said this during plenary at the state assembly complex, Abeokuta

Oluomo was responding to Hon. Adegoke Adeyanju, on the issue of innocent citizens being killed at the border towns

The Ogun State House of Assembly at plenary condemned the gruesome killings of innocent residents at border areas by men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

A report by TheNiche, the assembly equally called the head of NCS to call their men in the state to order and have a change of attitude in the discharge of their duties so as to avoid unnecessary killings.

Olakunle Oluomo and Nigeria customs personnel

Source: UGC

Extrajudicial killing not allowed

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, who disclosed this at a plenary session held at the assembly complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital, said that the assembly won’t condone extra-judicial killings.

Oluomo was answering a member representing Yewa North I State Constituency, Hon. Adegoke Adeyanju, on the issue of innocent citizens being killed at the border towns, allegedly by Customs officials.

The Speaker wondered why the operatives hide under the pretext of curbing the smuggling of rice into the country as an excuse to kill innocent people at the border communities.

Multiple checkpoints blamed

He lamented the situation where the security agents would mount multiple checkpoints on the roads along the nation’s borders, allow smugglers into the towns, and start pursuing them in high-density areas as well as shooting sporadically, resulting in the death of innocent people.

Oluomo, while describing the rising spate of extra-judicial killings across the state as unacceptable, said that it was high time the officers became more conscious in their operations, noting that protecting the lives and properties of the state is important.

Nigeria Customs speaks on fake auction

