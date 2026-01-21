Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II greeted his lecturer after class, while the lecturer bowed in return, sparking widespread reactions

The moment occurred at Northwest University, Kano, where the Emir recently resumed studies as a Level 200 Law student

Nigerians on social media praised the exchange as a rare display of humility and respect for education.

A quiet moment inside a lecture hall at Northwest University, Kano, has drawn national attention after it captured an exchange of mutual respect between royalty and academia. As he exited class, the Emir of Kano, His Highness Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II PhD CON Sarkin Kano, paused to greet his lecturer. The lecturer, in return, bowed before the throne.

Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has resumed lectures at Northwest University, Kano, as a 200-level Law student. Photo: @MSIIEnthusiast

The brief interaction, witnessed by students nearby, quickly spread across social media platforms, where many described it as a powerful reminder of humility, learning and respect.

Observers noted that the Emir initiated the greeting as a mark of courtesy to his teacher, despite his royal status.

Sanusi's royal humility on campus wins heart

Sanusi’s return to the classroom has already sparked widespread conversation. The monarch recently resumed academic life as an undergraduate Law student at Northwest University, Kano, where he is enrolled in the Bachelor of Laws programme in Common and Sharia Law.

He was admitted at Level 200 and joined regular lectures alongside younger students.

On his first day in class, the Emir dressed simply in a black long gown and white turban. He sat quietly at the back of the lecture hall, followed the lecture attentively and signed the attendance register like every other student.

Images from the class quickly circulated online, drawing praise for what many described as rare discipline among senior public figures.

Photos trend as Emir Sanusi II resumes lectures, signs attendance as law undergraduate in Kano. Photo credit: @MSIIEnthusiast

Admission details and background of Sanusi

Northwest University granted Sanusi special admission into the law programme in recognition of his long record in governance, economics and public service. The approval was conveyed in a letter dated January 12, 2026, following his formal application and compliance with institutional requirements.

The letter stated:

“With reference to your application for special admission into this University, I write to convey the University approval of your admission into Northwest University, Kano after satisfying the University requirements for special consideration. Accordingly, you have been accepted for admission into LL.B. Common Law and Sharia degree programme in the Faculty of Law, Level 200, with effect from 2024/2025 Academic Session.”

The admission placed him in the Faculty of Law for the 2024/2025 academic session, subject to adherence to the university’s rules and regulations as contained in its student handbook.

Sanusi is already a holder of a doctorate and previously served as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. He is widely regarded for his intellectual engagement with economic policy, education reform and social issues. His decision to pursue another undergraduate degree has therefore been seen as symbolic rather than ceremonial.

