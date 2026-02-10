Kano state Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has shifted from in-person to virtual attendance for his Law degree at Northwest University, Kano

This, according to sources, is a logistical decision cited due to the security demands of his position

Academic sources, however, describe the Emir as an outstanding and brilliant student who is participative even in online class discussions

Sources from Northwest University Kano has revealed that His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, no longer attends lectures in person at the institution.

The Emir known for his tenure as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and his intellectual pursuits, was seen in January this year attending classes with fellow students.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Emir has enrolled as an undergraduate at Northwest University, Kano, to study Common Law.

He also explained his decision, framing it as a necessary and personal quest for knowledge.

Sources from the university’s academic staff, who spoke to legit.ng on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that the Emir now joins his classes virtually.

“The Emir, initially enrolled for in-person classes, has transitioned entirely to virtual participation,” a senior lecturer stated.

The lecturer, however, commented on the monarch’s general participation in academic activities.

“Everyone knows his performance is outstanding. He is remarkably brilliant and exceptionally participative in class discussions, even online.”

“His contributions are profound and all the time reflect a deep understanding of complex legal principles,” the lecturer added.

Regarding his relationship with fellow students and faculty, the senior lecturer described a relationship of mutual respect.

“Even though he is an Emir, he wants to be treated like a student. There is a cordial and respectful relationship. Fellow students and lecturers treat him with the respect befitting his position.”

“It may interest you to know that academically, he engages purely as a dedicated student,” the source added.

Another source within the administrative unit of the institution, however, clarified that the shift to virtual learning was a logistical decision.

He also acknowledged the significant security and protocol requirements that physical attendance by a sitting Emir would necessitate on campus daily.

