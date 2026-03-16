A Nigerian man who is based in the United Kingdom shared details about the salary structure of nurses back in Nigeria

He shared that he left Nigeria because of his pay as a nurse, and mentioned how much nurses with BSc were being paid

His video went viral, and netizens who saw the posts shared their opinions and similar experiences about salaries in Nigeria

A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom opened up about the salary structure of nurses with Bachelor’s degree.

He spoke about why he moved to the United Kingdom, and compared the salary structure in both countries.

A Nigerian man in UK mentions salary of nurses with BSc in Nigeria. Photo: @91productionsuk, Getty Images/KoldoyChris

Source: TikTok

UK-based Nigerian nurse speaks on salary

In an interview with @91productionsuk, the man shared his experience as a nurse in Nigeria.

He added that before coming to the UK, his earling was not up to N500,000 and that was because he also combined other jobs to his nursing profession.

He said:

“I got a job and I’m working only in UBTH. I can’t feed properly. I can’t feed my family. I can’t be able to provide all they need because the salary is too small.”

When asked how much he was being paid:

“If we’re to look at the salary structure of a nurse, a BSc holder coming in will be paid, right now, around N200,000, which is like 100 pounds…Practicing nursing in Nigeria won’t really make an impact in my life, let alone affecting those around me.”

According to the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), Nursing degree holders start at level 09, earning between ₦220,000 and ₦300,000 monthly.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Nurse's slary in Nigeria sparks buzz

Adaeze Ozioma said:

"I was offered 20k salary a month as a BSC holder by one private hospital. God will help us in this country. Lol... this was 2025 in the North though, I left the country to UK after that."

Samuel Addo-yobo said:

"Another factor is the government not paying them on time."

SMG said:

"Even if they pay them one million naira, they may still run their private hospitals without paying more attention to the original work."

kexxie said:

"The skills and knowledge are not for free, we paid for everything."

Altar12Global said:

"It’s the same for most people outside Nigeria, if most people in Canada , Uk, USA with their degrees could earn 1.5mill a month, they would most likely have stayed in Nigeria."

Kabelo Herman said:

"Imagine earning 1 million but still you are considered a middle class."

kexxie said:

"The skills and knowledge are not for free, we paid for everything."

Banksy Edward said:

"I pay my sister caregiver 110k monthly."

A UK-based man mentions salary of nurses with BSc in Nigeria. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng