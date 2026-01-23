The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II , finds joy in teaching and studying law as a lifelong pursuit

, This marks Sanusi's third bachelor's degree, reflecting his commitment to education

The monarch emphasises the law's crucial role in shaping society and governance

Kano State - The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, said he experienced his greatest happiness in the classroom.

Emir Sanusi said he is happy either as a teacher or a student in the classroom.

The first-class monarch, who has recently admitted to studying Common and Sharia Law, described learning as a lifelong process.

“I am at my happiest in the classroom, either studying or teaching, because it is a process of learning.”

As reported by The Punch, Sanusi stated this on Friday, January 23, 2026, after attending classes at Northwest University, Kano.

Recall that Emir Sanusi II greeted his lecturer after class, while the lecturer bowed in return at Northwest University, Kano.

The traditional ruler said that the law programme marks his third bachelor’s degree.

Recalling his earlier experiences as an undergraduate, he said:

“The first time I was at level 200 was in 1978, and the second time was in 1992. So, this is actually my third bachelor’s degree I’m going for.”

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said he decided to study law in fulfillment of a long-held personal ambition.

Emir Sanusi noted that pursuing a Law degree later in life is not unusual.

He disclosed that he had already gained new insights after only a few days in class.

“Law is a subject many people go to after retirement; People like General Obasanjo, Alex Ekwueme, Nasir el-Rufai, Osita Chidoka. So this is not strange at all. It is a subject that we all need to live with.

“The law is all over us. It is the law that holds society together.”

The monarch argued that law provides the framework that shapes human interactions, governance, and civic responsibility.

