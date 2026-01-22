Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 16th Emir of Kano, enrolled for a Law degree at Northwest University, Kano, describing it as the fulfilment of a lifelong dream

He explained that despite holding advanced degrees, including a PhD, he had always wanted to study law, which he viewed as essential for a stable and just society

Sanusi emphasised that his decision was driven by personal passion for learning and not linked to past court cases

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, said his decision to enrol for a Law degree at Northwest University, Kano, was the fulfilment of a lifelong ambition. He described law as central to building a stable and just society.

Speaking after attending a lecture at the university on January 22, Sanusi explained that despite holding advanced degrees, including a PhD, he had always wanted to study law, Dailytrust reported.

Emir of Kano highlights law as safeguard for justice and stability in society. Photo credit: SLS/x

Source: Twitter

He noted that this would be his third bachelor’s degree, having earlier studied Economics at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, before pursuing other academic programmes.

“I have always said that the classroom is my default. I am happiest when I am studying or teaching. For me, this is a great opportunity to do a subject I have always wanted to do. Law is all around us, it governs our families, our contracts, our property, succession and even how we drive on the road. It is the safeguard for a decent and stable society,” he said.

Interest in law not linked to court cases

Sanusi dismissed suggestions that his enrolment was connected to his past court cases. He stressed that his interest in law was personal and intellectual.

“It helps a lot to understand the law, but beyond that, it is a field that holds society together. The day you don’t have law and order, the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must,” he said.

The Emir explained that he chose Northwest University because the institution offered him admission and was owned by his state, which he felt obliged to support.

“We tend to underestimate our own teachers, but they attained the same levels of education as those abroad. If you study law, you might as well study law in Nigeria. What is the point of studying British law when you are not going to live there?” he asked.

Balancing royal duties and studies

Sanusi outlined how he intended to balance his royal responsibilities with academic commitments.

“I am a student in the morning and an Emir in the afternoon. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays are for classes, while Mondays and Fridays I sit at normal hours. When I cannot attend physically, I join virtually. The university has been flexible enough to accommodate my schedule,” he said.

Classroom experience and lifelong learning

Reflecting on his classroom experience, Sanusi said he was impressed by the discipline and seriousness of the students.

“I sat on wooden benches in the 1970s. Today, the seats are more comfortable, and I see young men and women determined to study. Law has always been a conservative discipline, and I have enjoyed sitting with them,” he said.

He urged Nigerians, both young and old, to embrace lifelong learning.

“Nobody is too young or too old to go to school. The more education you have, the better a citizen you become. I have been here for just three days and I have learnt a lot. We should all seek knowledge because that is what improves us as individuals and as citizens,” he said.

Sanusi also used the occasion to call on governments and the private sector to invest more in education, particularly in infrastructure such as information technology, uninterrupted power supply and staff welfare.

“Our human capital is our greatest resource. Producing high-quality lawyers and professionals who will shape the future of our institutions is extremely important. For me, this is a personal quest, but also a message to society that education must be a priority,” he said.

Kano Emir balances royal duties with classroom studies through flexible university schedule. Photo credit: SLS/x

Source: Twitter

Emir Sanusi resumes lectures as law undergraduate

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, has sparked widespread reactions on social media after resuming academic activities as an undergraduate Law student at Northwest University, Kano. The monarch, who is enrolled as a Level 200 student, attended his first lecture on Tuesday, drawing attention both on campus and online.

Dressed simply in a black long gown and white turban, the Emir joined other students in the lecture hall and sat quietly at the back of the class on a three-seater chair.

Source: Legit.ng