The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has lashed out at the political leaders across the 36 states of the country

Emir Sanusi said the political leaders are treating public office as a family enterprise rather than a platform for public service

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) explained that Nigeria's leaders have undermining national development

Lagos State - The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has accused Nigeria’s political leadership of treating public office as their family enterprise.

Emir Sanusi said the political elite have undermined the national development of the country.

The first-class monarch said public office is a platform for public service.

As reported by Daily Trust, Sanusi stated this while speaking at the 15th anniversary of Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria in Lagos.

The traditional ruler said those in power prioritise themselves and their inner circles over the welfare of Nigerians.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) lamented that Nigeria has continued to miss critical opportunities for progress.

“We have done enough damage, and maybe we need to stop. And I think this is the point Omobola is making about missed opportunities. Not just missed opportunities, I think sometimes deliberately missed opportunities.

“The reason we miss these opportunities is that we have people who think public office is about themselves, it’s about their families, it’s about people close to them, it’s not about the country. But public office is about the citizens.”

Emir Sanusi said the current system is sustained by ethnic rivalries, religious tensions, and personal interests that have derailed national unity and development.

Emir Sanusi: 'Nigeria has not been fortunate'

Recall that Sanusi II said Nigeria has had lousy leaders for a long time and the country is still engaged in "pettiness."

Emir Sanusi said Nigeria is still stuck in religious and tribal discussions while other countries focus on developmental issues.

The monarch asserted that "you cannot give what you do not have until we begin to look at the people who we choose to lead us."

