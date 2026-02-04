Emir Sanusi II highlights traditional leadership's vital role in governance and national unity

Calls for increased women's representation in politics to strengthen nation-building efforts

Days ago, Sanusi urged the swift execution of convicted murderers to deter future crimes after a family tragedy

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, has emphasised the role of traditional institutions in good governance and nation-building. The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said he did not need the constitution to advise the president or a state governor on national issues.

The traditional ruler explained that he has the authority to provide advice for the Nigerian leaders from the people he leads as Emir. He said he did not need to visit the president to tell him what he feels is wrong in any part of the country.

His statement reads in part:

“I don’t need the Constitution. I don’t need the Constitution to tell the governor that I think this is what we should be doing. I get that authority from being a leader of the people."

During an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, February 4, the Emir dwelt on the importance of all-inclusive political participation. He then called for more women's representation in the efforts to build the country.

Sanusi urged Yusuf to sign death warrants

This came nearly two weeks after the Emir urged Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano to sign the death warrants of murderers who had been convicted. The Emir insisted that the enforcement of such capital punishment would serve as a deterrent to future crimes.

The traditional ruler made the call while reacting to the gruesome killing of a mother, Fatima Abubakar and her six children in the northwest state.

Sanusi called the trial of the suspects arrested over the murder of the family should be fast-tracked, explaining that the governor should not waste time in authorising the execution once they are convicted.

Emir Sanusi then condemned the cruel attack, describing it as senseless and barbaric. He noted that the tragic incident was a reflection of the failure of society to enforce capital punishment and justice.

Why murderers should not be pitied - Sanusi

He argued that when someone commits murder, there is no room for granting a pardon to the person since they did not pity their victims as well.

The murder of the family has been gaining traction among Nigerians, particularly Kano residents. The state has been left traumatised following the killing of a 30-year-old mother and her six children in a brazen daytime attack that shattered the area’s long-standing reputation for peace and close community ties.

Since the incident, residents have remained in a state of disbelief, with many struggling to understand how such violence could occur in their midst.

