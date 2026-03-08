Former councillor Sheleru Olalekan arrested for alleged drug dealing in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) seized 40 kilograms of skunk from Sheleru's residence during NDLEA operation

A businessman, Emeka Hyginus Okwor, was also caught with 1,000 concealed pills of tapentadol in Abuja

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State - Sheleru Olalekan, a former two terms councillor in Ibeju-Lekki local government area of Lagos State, has been arrested over alleged involvement in illicit drug business.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested Sheleru on Monday, March 2, 2026, at his residence in Ilado, Ibeju-Lekki.

The 45-year-old previously served two terms representing Orimedu community and currently works as a legislative aide.

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said 40 kilograms of skunk, a strain of other other illicit drugs were recovered from one of the rooms in the suspect’s house during a search.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via the NDLEA’s X handle @ndlea_nigeria on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

“In his statement, Sheleru admitted ownership of the exhibit and the property where it was recovered. He said he had previously served two terms as a Councilor representing Orimedu community in Ibeju-Lekki local government council.”

32-year-old businessman Emeka Hyginus Okwor, was also arrested with 1,000 pills of tapentadol 250mg concealed inside baby diapers on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Babafemi said the NDLEA officers at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, disclovered the illicit drugs after intercepting a vehicle coming from Obollo- Afor in Enugu state to Zuba, FCT.

The NDLEA spokesperson said the suspect revealed that he was taking the consignment to Guduwa village in Gurara LGA, Niger state where he has a provision store.

NDLEA arrests wanted drug kingpin after 12 years

Recall that NLDEA operatives arrested notorious drug kingpin Lekan Jimoh, known as 'Kanmo-kanmo,' in Ogun State.

Jimoh was linked to the murder of three NDLEA officers during a violent mob attack in 2014.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the suspect was caught with 69 kilograms of skunk.

NDLEA nets wanted drug kingpin after 13 years

Legit.ng also reported that a hotelier and suspected notorious drug kingpin, Reginald Peter Chidiebere, was re-arrested after 13 years in hiding

NDLEA reportedly recovered addictive drugs at Chidiebere's hotel, linking him to a 2024 drug shipment from South Africa.

Chidiebere surrendered to Nigerian authorities, facing charges for past bail jumping and new drug offences.

Source: Legit.ng