NDLEA Finally Nets Wanted Drug Kingpin After 13 Years, Photo Surfaces
- Hotelier and suspected notorious drug kingpin Reginald Peter Chidiebere has been re-arrested after 13 years in hiding
- NDLEA reportedly recovered addictive drugs at Chidiebere's hotel, linking him to a 2024 drug shipment from South Africa
- Chidiebere surrendered to Nigerian authorities, facing charges for past bail jumping and new drug offences
Ikeja, Lagos State - Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have taken Lagos hotel owner, Reginald Peter Chidiebere, into custody over alleged drug dealings.
According to Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA spokesperson, in a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Sunday, March 1, 2026, Chidiebere was apprehended after 13 years on the run. He had been linked to a banned substance discovered at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos, in 2013.
NDLEA arrests Reginald Chidiebere over alleged drugs
The NDLEA alleged that Chidiebere was in possession of large consignments of addictive drugs.
Channels News quoted the anti-narcotic agency as saying:
"The drug lord was first arrested in 2013 over the shipment of banned drugs into Nigeria and was subsequently arraigned before Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court Lagos in charge no. FHC/L/187c/2923. He, however, jumped bail and went into hiding after the trial judge granted him bail in 2013 and has since remained at large.
"In February 2024, his name featured prominently as one of the masterminds of the shipment of 49.70 kilograms illegal substances imported from South Africa following the interception of the consignment by NDLEA operatives at the import shed of the Lagos airport."
NDLEA's operation at Golden Platinum Hotel
Meanwhile, the NDLEA said a follow-up operation was conducted in February 2024 at Chidiebere’s Golden Platinum Hotel and Suites, located at No. 16/18 Reginald Peter Chidiebere Street, Hope Estate, Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos. During the operation, an additional 2.20 kilograms of narcotic was reportedly recovered from one of the hotel’s guests, Igbuanugo Ebuka ThankGod.
The statement added, according to Guardian:
"As a result, Chidiebere went underground. The agency, however, secured the interim forfeiture of his hotel and blocked all bank accounts traced to him since 2024.
"Following these developments, Chidiebere could no longer sustain himself in hiding, prompting his surrender to the agency on 13th February 2026 and has since been taken into custody to face his pending charges for which he jumped bail in 2013 and fresh charges based on the 2024 narcotic consignments linked to him."
The NDLEA's statement can be read in full below via this X post.
NDLEA busts major drug network
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NDLEA intensified its crackdown on illicit trade, raiding a Lagos hotel, intercepting international consignments concealed in food items, and apprehending a long-wanted drug kingpin.
During one of the operations, 60-year-old Okpara Chigozie, a major drug cartel leader who had evaded arrest since 2019, was captured.
