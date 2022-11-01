Hundreds of young people and residents of the Yerwa Labula area of ​​the Bauchi metropolitan city blocked the Bauchi-Tafawa-Balwa highway on Monday, October 31, morning to protest the release of the suspect who killed his friend Adam Bhabanta in his car.

Daily Trust reports that as early as 7 am, the youths stormed the busy Bauchi -Tafawa Balewa road beside the College of Agriculture and blocked the road, a situation that stopped the free flow of traffic and kept hundreds of commuters stranded for over two hours.

An ex-commissioner of Bauchi state has killed his friend for challenging him after he wooed his daughter. Photo: Daily Trust, Nigeria Police

The Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the incident but said the situation had been brought under control while joint security forces were deployed to maintain peace in the region.

Command spokesman SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili said the fatal car accident case was referred directly from the Yelwa Division to the MTD for careful investigation.

Wakili said:

“It was a case of culpable homiciide and the suspect, Mohammed Damina, is at the police station under detention.”

“One Khadijah Adamu Babanta, was enticed by one man, Mohammed Damina, Galadiman Dass, 68 years old resident of Yelwa.

"When Galadima enticed her, she told her father about it, then she told the father that the said man was waiting for her at the Total filling station.”

It added that Khadijah's father followed her behind to the place where his friend was stationed and on getting there, her father, now deceased, confronted Galadima through the passenger side of his car.

However, while they were discussing, Galadima zoomed off the vehicle while the deceased was still hanging on to the car door to a point he fell and was rushed to ATBUTH for medical attention.

He was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor on duty at the hospital.

The police PRO added:

“Today, Monday at about 7 am, some miscreants came into the streets protesting, thinking that the suspect has been released from police detention, of which the suspect was not released, he is still in police detention.”

“On receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda directed all Tactical Commanders led by the Area Commander, Metro and other DPOs to the scene.”

