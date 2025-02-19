The FCT Police Command has arrested 23-year-old Iliayasu Mohammed for allegedly killing his close friend, Safillahi Muhammad

Officers arrived at the location after receiving a distress call at 1:30 PM on February 13, 2025, finding Muhammad unconscious in a pool of blood with severe cutlass wounds

Investigations revealed Mohammed is an ex-convict connected to a criminal syndicate targeting motorcyclists, and police are now pursuing his accomplices, including a fugitive gang leader identified as Hassan

FCT, Abuja - A 23-year-old man, Iliayasu Mohammed, has been arrested for allegedly killing his close friend, Safillahi Muhammad.

Legit.ng gathered that Mohammed has invited his close friend for a meal at his home in Dantata Village, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, where he ended his life.

According to the FCT Police Command, Mohammed reportedly served Muhammad food before attacking him with a cutlass, The Punch reported.

The tragic incident occurred on February 13, 2025.

Police Respond to Distress Call

Confirming the incident, the FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, stated that officers responded to an emergency call at about 1:30 PM and arrived at the scene shortly after.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim lying unconscious in a pool of blood with multiple deep cuts on his head and body.

"He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead," Adeh said in a statement on Wednesday, February 19.

Suspect linked to criminal activities

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mohammed, who hails from Dakwa in the Abuja Municipal Area Council, had a history of criminal activities.

"Further inquiries showed that the suspect is an ex-convict and a member of a criminal gang that targets motorcyclists for theft.

"During interrogation, he admitted to the crime and provided information about his accomplices, including a fugitive gang leader identified as Hassan," Adeh added.

Police intensify efforts to arrest accomplices

The police have launched a manhunt for other members of the syndicate who are currently on the run, Leadership reported.

"The FCT Commissioner of Police urges residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities. The command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens," the statement concluded.

Mohammed is expected to be arraigned in court upon the completion of investigations.

