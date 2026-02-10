A student has reportedly shot a classmate at Mai Bhago Law College in Punjab , India, before attempting to take his own life

The CCTV footage from the classroom captured the tragic incident, leaving authorities investigating the motive behind the attack

In a related incident, an OAU medical student died in his hostel, raising concerns about student safety and well-being

A student has reportedly shot and killed one of his female classmates at the Mai Bhago Law College in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab, India, on Monday, February 9.

According to the police, the student also attempted to take his own life as the incident was captured on the CCTV cameras in the classroom.

An Indian student shoots and killa a female classmate Photo Credit: @AJEnglish

Source: Twitter

Details on Indian student who killed classmate

Gulf News reported that the shooter was identified as Prince Raj from Mallian village. He seriously injured himself after shooting the female classmate, identified as Sandeep Kaur, who was from Naushehra Pennuan. The female student died immediately, while Raj is being treated at a hospital closer to the school.

The CCTV footage showed Prince Raj entering the classroom carrying his bag on his back and speaking with Kaur and a female student briefly. They then moved to the back of the class. A moment later, Raj was seen drawing a gun from his bag and shooting Kaur at close range, before turning the weapon on himself.

In the video that emerged, students were seen panicking and fleeing the classroom following the shots. According to authorities, the attack happened before classes were set for commencement.

Police have confirmed that the remains of Kaur have been sent for a post-mortem and that the motive behind the attack is yet to be uncovered. The CCTV footage is being reviewed by investigators as part of the ongoing probe into the matter.

OAU medical student dies in his hostel

Similarly, a 300-level medical student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, recently died in his hostel. The university management said that the student was believed to have died while sleeping in the early hours of Tuesday, January 6. Abiodun Olanrewaju, the Public Relations Officer of the university, disclosed the death of Totomade in a statement on the same day.

Olanrewaju further explained that the details surrounding the student's death, whose matriculation number is CLI/2022/133, indicated that he died after 2 am on Tuesday, adding that it was when one of his roommates opened the door for another medical student, who was an occupant in the same room.

According to The Punch, Prof. Simeon Bamire, the vice chancellor of the university, then condoled with the family of the deceased, his classmates, colleagues and friends in a message.

The OAU student died barely a month after eight students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) were killed in a tragic road accident. The fatal accident occurred on Thursday, December 11, 2025, opposite Unity Bank on Zaria Road in Jos, Plateau State.

Indian police confirm killings of a female student Photo Credit: @AJEnglish

Source: Facebook

Fatal road crash claims 3 lives in Gombe

Legit.ng also reported that a fatal accident killed three persons in a road crash on Gombe–Yola Road on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

No fewer than six other people sustained varying degrees of injuries during the tragic incident on the road.

The FRSC sector commander in Gombe state, Samson Kaura, narrated how the fatal accident happened.

