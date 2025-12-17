The Bauchi state government has confirmed and mourned the death of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad

Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, the special adviser to Governor Bala Mohammed on media affairs, confirmed the death of the former CJN in a statement on Tuesday, December 17

According to Gidado, the former CJN died in a Saudi Arabi hospital, barely two weeks before his 72nd birthday, which would have been on December 31

The Bauchi State government has given an update confirming the demise of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad. The confirmation was made in a press release by Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, the special adviser to Governor Bala Mohammed on media affairs.

In the statement, the governor mourned the demise of the former CJN, describing him as a distinguished son of the state. The government disclosed that the former Chief Justice of Nigeria died in a hospital in Saudi Arabia following a prolonged illness.

Governor Bala then described the late Mohammed as a distinguished jurist whose career and life remain the epitome of integrity in service, duty and unshaken commitment to the rule of law.

Justice Muhammad reportedly passed away at a hospital in Saudi Arabia, barely two weeks before his 72nd birthday, which would have been on December 31.

Death confirmed by Muslim law students’ body

The death of the former head of Nigeria’s judiciary was confirmed on Tuesday in Abuja by the Nigerian Association of Muslim Law Students (NAMLAS).

In a condolence statement titled “NAMLAS Condolence Message on the Passing of Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, GCON, Former Chief Justice of Nigeria,” the association described his passing as a profound national loss.

“Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return. The Nigerian Association of Muslim Law Students receives with profound sorrow the news of the passing of Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, GCON, former Chief Justice of Nigeria. His demise is a monumental loss to the Nigerian judiciary, the legal profession, the Muslim Ummah, and the nation at large," the statement read.

NAMLAS hails legacy of integrity and service

The association described the late jurist as “a towering figure of integrity, humility, and unwavering commitment to justice.”

According to NAMLAS, Justice Muhammad exemplified the highest ideals of the Bench throughout his judicial career.

“Throughout his service, he embodied fairness, courage, and fidelity to the rule of law.

“As Chief Justice of Nigeria, he discharged his responsibilities with wisdom and restraint, leaving behind a legacy of service that will continue to guide generations of legal practitioners," the statement said.

Remembered as mentor to young lawyers

Beyond his role in the judiciary, NAMLAS noted that Justice Muhammad played a significant mentorship role, particularly among young Muslim law students across the country.

“To NAMLAS, the late Chief Justice was more than a jurist; he was a fatherly pillar and a source of encouragement to Muslim law students nationwide,” the association stated.

It added that his openness to mentoring young legal minds reflected his belief in continuity and the nurturing of future custodians of justice.

