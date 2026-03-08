Alleged Christian Genocide: Tinubu Commended on Nigeria-US Military Relations

I think I will give kudos to the Nigerian government for turning an aggressive confrontation from the US into a collaborative effort where the Nigerian government is now benefiting from the US military hegemony.

I think what many people thought would happen would be a consistent confrontation over Nigeria's inability to protect its Christian population.

It is also true that violent attacks have not necessarily been separated, as Muslims are probably the biggest victims of violent attacks in Nigeria.

Instead, the Nigerian government has been able to play a reasonable game in showing the US that it is serious about winning the war, irrespective of the kind of violence it is.

While the US is still holding on to the narration of Christian attacks, the Nigerian government is looking at sustaining relationships with the US, but also sees how this can be better used to fight insurgency.

Source: Legit.ng