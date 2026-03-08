Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

2027 Election: 2 Speculations Abuja Area Council Poll Solidified
Politics

by Bada Yusuf
1 min read

The Abuja council elections solidify two speculations that I had. Number one, the ADC is not ready for the 2027 election. Despite people trying to claim there's a similarity between the current ADC and when the All Progressive Congress (APC) was formed back in 2014. People are trying to show a similarity in the gap between the ADC and the APC of 2014. APC of 2014 was already at this time.

Abuja, where the APC lost ahead of the 2023 election, was supposed to be a litmus test confirming the strength of the ADC. Unfortunately the the party not only bungled it, but also exposed a gap in the party.

The second the election also show was that the APC was as formidable as ever.

APC PDP Nigerian Presidency Abuja
