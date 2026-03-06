MURIC Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, took the demand for the removal of INEC Chairman , Professor Joash Amupitan , to the National Assembly after months of unresolved complaints

Professor Akintola alleged that the presidency failed to respond to appeals by Islamic organisations seeking Amupitan’s removal

Amupitan faced criticism from MURIC over his contribution to a publication alleging genocide against Christians in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has taken its demand for the removal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, to the National Assembly of Nigeria, intensifying pressure on the electoral body ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group said it decided to escalate the matter after three months of appeals by Islamic organisations calling for the INEC chairman’s removal yielded no response from the authorities.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 5 by MURIC’s Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

Akintola said the organisation had formally approached the legislature because the presidency had allegedly failed to address complaints raised by Muslim groups over the issue.

“Since the presidency appears uninterested in listening to the complaints of Muslims against Amupitan, we must take his case to the court of the people’s representatives, the National Assembly,” Akintola said.

Controversy over genocide publication

MURIC and several Islamic organisations are demanding Amupitan’s removal over his contribution to a publication which alleged genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

The INEC chairman was listed as a contributor to a 2020 report titled Nigeria’s Silent Slaughter: Genocide in Nigeria and the Implications for the International Community, produced by the International Committee on Nigeria (ICON) and the International Organisation on Peace-building & Social Justice (PSJ).

In the publication, Amupitan authored an 80-page chapter titled Legal Brief: Genocide in Nigeria, which argued that patterns of killings and displacement affecting Christians in parts of the country could meet the threshold for genocide under international law.

The document also criticised the federal government’s handling of the crisis, accusing it of failing to adequately protect affected communities and bring perpetrators to justice.

Concerns over neutrality ahead of 2027 elections

Akintola argued that Amupitan’s association with the publication raises questions about his impartiality as the head of the electoral commission, especially with the 2027 general elections approaching.

According to him, the situation could erode public confidence in the neutrality of the electoral body.

The MURIC leader also alleged that the presidency had shown little urgency in addressing concerns raised by Islamic organisations despite what he described as “indisputable evidence” of Amupitan’s involvement in presenting what the group considers misleading claims about Nigerian Muslims to an international audience.

He further maintained that the campaign for the INEC chairman’s removal is not based on religious differences.

Akintola said the demand stems from what the organisation views as a “fanatical and hateful” disposition toward Nigerian Muslims.

Call for legislative intervention

MURIC called on members of both chambers of the National Assembly to examine the matter and ensure that the concerns of Muslim citizens are addressed.

The organisation stressed that Muslims, as taxpayers and citizens, deserve to have their grievances heard and considered.

It also reiterated its position that Amupitan should not preside over the country’s electoral process in 2027, warning that allegations of anti-Muslim bias could become a major issue in future election disputes if the matter remains unresolved.

