Albasar International Foundation has commissioned the Makkah Specialist Eye Hospital in Ibadan, with Governor Makinde's representative and the Olubadan of Ibadanland in attendance

Oyo state's health commissioner, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, said the facility would strengthen the state's capacity to diagnose and treat eye diseases

The hospital, equipped with advanced ophthalmic equipment, has also commenced a free eye care outreach programme scheduled to run until June 15, 2026

Ibadan, Oyo state - An international non-governmental organisation, Albasar International Foundation (BIF), on Monday, June 8, commissioned a specialist eye hospital in Ibadan, a move health officials said could help address the growing burden of visual impairment and preventable blindness in Oyo state and neighbouring communities.

The newly inaugurated Makkah Specialist Eye Hospital, located in the Elebu area of Ibadan, was unveiled at a ceremony attended by government officials, healthcare professionals, traditional rulers, development partners and residents.

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, and other dignitaries at the commissioning of the Makkah Specialist Eye Hospital in Ibadan.

Source: Original

The facility comes amid concerns over limited access to specialised eye care services in many parts of Nigeria, where preventable and treatable eye conditions continue to affect education, productivity and quality of life.

Foundation targets avoidable blindness

Speaking at the event, Albasar International Foundation's secretary general, Adel Abdulaziz Alrashood, said the organisation was focused on tackling blindness caused by inadequate access to basic eye care.

“The mission of Al Basar International Foundation is to work with local partners to treat and prevent avoidable blindness and to establish sustainable infrastructure that empowers local teams to preserve sight within their communities. We hope that, through this programme today, the foundation will attract greater local support from the people and the government of Oyo state,” Alrashood said.

He noted that millions of people around the world lose their sight because affordable eye care services remain inaccessible, particularly among vulnerable and underserved populations.

Olubadan of Ibadan and others at the commissioning of the eye hospital.

Source: Original

Oyo government cites public health challenge

In her remarks, Oyo state commissioner for health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, described the opening of the hospital as a strategic intervention at a time when visual impairment remains a significant public health concern.

“The commissioning of this facility is both timely and strategic. Visual impairment and blindness continue to constitute significant public health challenges, with profound implications for education, productivity, social inclusion and economic development,” Mrs Ajetunmobi stated.

According to her, the facility will enhance the state's capacity to diagnose and treat eye diseases while strengthening specialised healthcare services.

“The Albasar International Foundation Makkah Specialist Eye Hospital will strengthen the capacity of our health system to provide advanced ophthalmic services, promote early diagnosis, treatment of eye diseases and support efforts to reduce the burden of avoidable blindness,” she said.

The commissioner added that the hospital could evolve into a regional hub for eye care training, research and specialised medical services.

Olubadan recalls foundation's previous interventions

Also speaking at the event, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, welcomed the establishment of the hospital and recalled previous healthcare interventions by the organisation in the state.

“If you know the effects your foundation is having on the lives of many people, you will not say that your impact is beneficial to only three million people. It is more than that.

“During my tenure as governor of Oyo state, either in 2004 or 2005, your organisation provided and offered healthcare services to residents. I can recall that Albasar carried out more than five operations here during those two weeks.

“What is more important is the joy that follows. This foundation has been able to do more than what we have seen here. Your impact extends to friends, family and more than you can statistically count. What is important is what we can put into people's lives,” the Olubadan stated.

Makinde's representative urges professionalism

Representing Governor Seyi Makinde, Secretary to the State Government, Professor Musibau Babatunde, urged healthcare workers at the facility to prioritise professionalism and compassionate service.

“To the medical personnel who serve in this facility, I urge you to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, compassion and ethical conduct. Beyond medical expertise, patients seek empathy, reassurance and dignity. Let this eye clinic become a centre of excellence where every patient is treated with care and humanity,” Babatunde said.

He also stressed the importance of preventive healthcare, saying infrastructure alone would not solve eye health challenges.

“As we celebrate this achievement, healthcare infrastructure alone is not enough. We must continue to promote health education, regular eye examinations and healthy lifestyles that support good vision. Prevention is one of the most effective tools in preserving sight and reducing the burden of avoidable blindness.”

“This facility symbolises more than healthcare. It symbolises opportunity. It will enable children to learn better, adults to work more effectively, and senior citizens to enjoy a quality life. In essence, it will help many people see not only with their eyes, but with renewed hope and confidence,” he said.

A patient receives treatment during the free eye care outreach programme at the newly commissioned eye hospital.

Source: Original

Free eye care programme begins

The Olubadan formally commissioned the facility and interacted with residents who attended the event as beneficiaries of an ongoing free eye care outreach programme. The free eye care services are scheduled to run from June 7 to June 15, 2026.

The foundation also presented awards to donors and partners during the ceremony. A tour of the hospital showed that it is equipped with specialised diagnostic and treatment equipment, including ocular ultrasound machines, ophthalmoscopes and an optical dispensary designed to support advanced ophthalmic care.

Experts say over 1 million Nigerians are blind

Meanwhile, an estimated 1.13 million people in Nigeria are said to be living with blindness.

The figure was disclosed during the launch of an appeal fund by Lions Clubs International District 404 for the construction of a world-class N3.5 billion Eye Care Hospital, Diabetes and Cancer Research Centre in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the project director, Dr Lanre Adebayo, and made available to Legit.ng, it was also noted that about 4.25 million Nigerian adults are partially blind. He explained that cataract and glaucoma remain the leading causes of blindness in the country, according to experts.

Source: Legit.ng