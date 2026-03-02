Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it launched Kheibar ballistic missiles at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a site linked to the Israeli Air Force command

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the strike formed part of a “tenth wave” and described it as a targeted and surprise attack on a government compound in Israel

Israeli authorities did not immediately confirm the claim, as officials remained silent on possible damage amid rising regional tensions

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for a missile strike that it said targeted the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside a location linked to the Israeli Air Force command.

In a statement circulated on official Iranian channels, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the action formed part of what it described as a “tenth wave” of strikes and amounted to a “targeted and surprise attack” on a government compound in Israel.

Details of the strike outlined by Tehran

According to the IRGC, the operation involved the launch of Kheibar (Khorramshahr-4) ballistic missiles. The group said the targets included the Israeli prime minister’s office and a site associated with the command of the Israeli Air Force, The Times of Israel reported.

The statement asserted that the missiles struck a government complex, although it did not provide independent evidence or specify the extent of any damage.

Missile type cited in the claim

Iran said the attack made use of Kheibar ballistic missiles, which belong to the Khorramshahr family developed by Iran.

The missile system is described by Iranian officials as capable of carrying heavy warheads over long distances and of breaching advanced air-defence systems.

Military analysts note that the Khorramshahr line is designed for long-range operations, with a reported reach of around 2,000 kilometres and a payload among the heaviest in Iran’s arsenal.

Israeli response awaited as tensions rise

Israeli authorities had not immediately confirmed the IRGC’s claims at the time of reporting, and there was no official statement on whether the prime minister’s office or other sites had been damaged.

The latest development adds to heightened regional tensions, as both sides trade claims and warnings amid fears of a broader escalation, as reported by The Economic Times.

Iran says no Trump talks

Meanwhile, Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has refuted media reports in the United States claiming he had made a new push to resume nuclear talks with Washington, as Israel and the US have continued attacks on Tehran.

Larijani wrote in a post on X on Monday, March 2:

“We will not negotiate with the United States."

The statement came after The Wall Street Journal claimed Larijani made the push through Omani mediators following the killing of Iran's Ali Khamenei and others in a joint attack by the US and Israel on Saturday, February 28.

