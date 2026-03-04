Zenith Bank has praised Ogun State's infrastructure transformation under Governor Dapo Abiodun's leadership

Governor Abiodun also proposed a joint team for impactful collaboration with Zenith Bank to boost economic growth

Ogun's strategic advantages highlighted, including proximity to Lagos and significant infrastructure developments

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The management of Zenith Bank has commended the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun for what it described as a sweeping transformation across Ogun State, particularly in infrastructure and economic expansion.

The praise came during a courtesy visit led by the bank’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adaorah Umeoji.

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun and Zenith Bank MD/CEO, Adaorah Umeoji promise strategic partnership. Credit: Ogun State government

Source: Facebook

She was accompanied by Executive Director Akin Ogunranti, Assistant General Manager and Zonal Head Southwest 3, Mrs Joke Akinosi, and Afolake Ogunfowora.

Umeoji highlighted visible improvements in road infrastructure, noting that the quality of roads leading into the state reflects focused leadership and strategic governance.

She remarked that the smooth drive into the state capital was a clear sign of progress, adding that such investments send strong signals to investors and businesses.

Two decades of banking relationship

Beyond commendations, the visit signalled a push to deepen collaboration between the bank and the state government.

According to Umeoji, the relationship between Zenith Bank and Ogun spans more than 20 years, and both sides are now looking to expand that partnership.

She explained that the bank is exploring fresh areas of cooperation aimed at boosting economic activity and improving livelihoods.

Ogun, she said, holds strategic importance for Zenith Bank, and the engagement could open a new chapter of mutually beneficial collaboration.

Executive Director Akin Ogunranti described the meeting as a significant step toward strengthening ties.

In a post-meeting interview, he emphasised that Ogun remains one of Nigeria’s most business-friendly environments.

He attributed the influx of factories and industrial investments by many Zenith customers to the administration’s sustained infrastructure push. Ogunranti reaffirmed the bank’s readiness to continue supporting the state’s development objectives.

Governor calls for structured engagement

Governor Abiodun welcomed the delegation, expressing appreciation for the bank’s commitment to expanding its partnership with the state.

He noted that Zenith Bank has been a longstanding partner and reiterated his administration’s openness to structured, result-driven collaborations.

To ensure seamless engagement, the governor proposed the creation of a joint working team comprising representatives from both the state government and the bank. The team, he said, would define modalities for impactful cooperation.

Ogun’s strategic advantage

Abiodun used the opportunity to outline Ogun’s growing economic profile. He pointed to the state’s proximity to Lagos, expanding infrastructure base, and abundant natural resources as key competitive advantages.

According to him, Ogun now boasts an operational airport, newly discovered oil deposits, and two proposed dry ports.

He added that over 1,600 kilometres of roads have either been completed or are under construction across the state.

The governor also highlighted achievements under his ISEYA development agenda, stating that the state has made notable progress in education, housing delivery, and ease of doing business.

About 7,000 housing units, he disclosed, have been built within six years.

High-level participation

Top officials present at the meeting included Secretary to the State Government Tokunbo Talabi, Chief of Staff Dr. Oluwatoyin Taiwo, Commissioner for Finance Dapo Okubadejo, Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment Adebola Sofela, and Special Adviser Seye Ogunleye.

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun promises more infrastructure and jobs. Credit: Ogun State government

Source: Twitter

The engagement signals growing alignment between the financial sector and subnational governments seeking to unlock industrial growth and long-term economic stability.

Ogun unveils mega garment factory

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ogun state has thrown down the gauntlet in Nigeria’s race for industrial supremacy with the unveiling of a massive cotton garment factory projected to generate 250,000 jobs at full capacity.

Governor Dapo Abiodun made the stunning disclosure recently during an inspection tour of the sprawling facility located inside the Industrial Platform Remo (IPR) Free Zone, a fast-rising economic corridor positioned between Iperu and Ilisan.

Describing the project as transformative, the governor declared that when fully operational, the complex would employ hundreds of thousands of workers daily, redefining the employment landscape in the state and beyond.

Source: Legit.ng