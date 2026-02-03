Tax Reform Is Policy, Not Politics, Expert Insists Amid Nigeria’s Legislative Dispute
- Public policy analyst Aderonke defends Nigeria's tax reforms as essential for economic stability rather than political strategy
- Allegations of legislative irregularities are addressed, affirming the reforms reflect approved versions from the National Assembly
- Aderonke urges focus on implementation, stressing reforms aim to enhance revenue generation and reduce reliance on borrowing
Public policy analyst Arabinrin Aderonke has pushed back against growing criticism surrounding Nigeria’s newly enacted tax reforms, insisting that the changes represent a necessary economic policy choice rather than a political agenda.
Aderonke said that the reforms should be viewed within the broader context of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic strategy, aimed at addressing deep-seated structural weaknesses and placing the economy on a more sustainable footing.
According to her, meaningful reforms are rarely convenient, but they remain essential for long-term national stability.
“Every administration is ultimately judged by its willingness to confront difficult structural problems,” she said, positioning tax reform as a defining test of governance rather than partisan manoeuvring.
Responding to claims of legislative irregularities
Aderonke’s article directly addresses allegations that the tax laws were rushed through the National Assembly or altered before receiving presidential assent.
She describes such claims as misleading, noting that legislative leaders have provided multiple clarifications to counter the narrative of falsification.
Senate President Godswill Akpabio, she points out, has publicly stated that the versions signed into law accurately reflect what lawmakers passed.
In addition, the House of Representatives has released Certified True Copies of the legislation and activated internal review procedures to examine any outstanding concerns.
“These actions demonstrate a functioning democracy, not a failing one,” Aderonke told Legit.ng.
She further stresses that Nigeria’s constitutional system already provides formal mechanisms for resolving legislative disputes, many of which are currently being applied.
Warning against public alarmism
While acknowledging the right to scrutiny, Aderonke cautions against what she describes as sustained alarmism during an active review process.
She warns that persistent suspicion, if left unchecked, could erode public trust in democratic institutions at a time when policy clarity and national cohesion are needed.
“To continue to project suspicion while these processes are ongoing risks weakening public confidence,” she notes, adding that transparency must be matched with patience.
Why the tax reforms matter
Beyond the controversy, Aderonke shifts attention to the substance of the reforms themselves.
She argues that Nigeria has long struggled with weak revenue mobilisation, an overly narrow tax base and inefficient administration, leading to chronic dependence on borrowing.
The new tax framework, she says, seeks to improve coordination among revenue agencies, close leakages, and strengthen compliance.
According to Aderonke, these measures are critical if the government is to sustainably fund infrastructure, social services and economic diversification without piling on debt.
Focus turns to implementation
While conceding that reforms often bring short-term discomfort, Aderonke notes that history shows countries delaying hard decisions eventually face greater economic pain.
She references international assessments that consistently identify fiscal discipline and domestic revenue generation as key drivers of growth and macroeconomic stability.
With the laws now in force, she concludes that Nigeria’s national interest is best served by shifting attention from controversy to implementation, urging policymakers and citizens alike to focus on clarity, compliance and transparency to ensure the reforms deliver broad-based benefits.
