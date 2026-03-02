NYSC corps member Abubakar Sadiq has been killed during Ramadan, evening prayers in a Kebbi mosque

Friends and coursemates described Sadiq as peaceful, dedicated, and committed to serving his country

The mosque attack occurred amid heightened Lakurawa militant activity and recent military operations in the region

A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Abubakar Sadiq, has been confirmed among worshippers killed after suspected terrorists attacked a mosque during evening prayers in Kebbi state.

Friends and coursemates of the deceased disclosed the development in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, describing the young graduate as a peaceful and dedicated corps member whose life was cut short while observing prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.

A promising NYSC member’s life ends in Kebbi mosque attack. Photo credit: Unsplash/Travis Fish, FB/KwaraUpdate

Source: UGC

Sadiq, an alumnus of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, was serving in the Dadinkowa community, in the Maiyama Local Government Area of the state, at the time of the attack.

According to sources close to him, the corps member had joined other Muslim faithful at a mosque when gunmen suspected to be members of the Lakurawa terrorist group stormed the area and opened fire on worshippers.

“He was someone full of hope and committed to serving his country. Nobody imagined his service year would end this way,” one of his university coursemates told Legit.ng.

Another friend described Sadiq as humble and hardworking, noting that he had recently spoken about completing his national service and pursuing further career opportunities.

“He went to serve Nigeria and died while praying,” a grieving friend said.

“That is the hardest part for all of us to accept.”

Details of Kebbi mosque attack

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday evening, February 25, 2026, when armed attackers invaded the mosque during congregational prayers in Dadinkowa.

Earlier reports indicated that at least four worshippers were killed while five others sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Witness accounts revealed that the attackers fired sporadically at worshippers, causing panic as congregants attempted to flee the scene.

Security sources said the assault was believed to be a reprisal attack following a failed ambush earlier in the week involving suspected Lakurawa fighters.

Tragedy in Kebbi as a young graduate serving Nigeria is killed in a mosque attack during the holy month of Ramadan.

Source: Original

Attack linked to failed ambush on military convoy

Intelligence reports suggested the terrorists carried out the mosque attack after troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA reportedly neutralised five suspected Lakurawa members near Mayama Hill.

The operation allegedly targeted a military convoy during an operational tour by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, identified as Bemgha Koughna.

Security experts noted that authorities have since intensified efforts to track down those responsible for the killings, assuring residents that operations are ongoing to restore calm in the affected communities.

The latest incident has heightened concerns over increasing activities of the Lakurawa militants across parts of Nigeria’s northwest region, where communities continue to face attacks despite ongoing military operations.

For friends and family of Sadiq, however, the tragedy remains deeply personal.

Lakurawa militants kill 34 across Kebbi

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that suspected Lakurawa terrorists carried out coordinated attacks on multiple villages in Kebbi state on February 17, killing 34 people and forcing residents to flee their homes.

The deadly assaults, described by survivors as highly organised and indiscriminate, struck Mamunu, Awashaka, Masama, and other villages.

Local defences were overwhelmed as militants swept through households. Previous Lakurawa attacks, including a raid on a Customs outpost, indicate a growing threat across Kebbi and Sokoto states.

Source: Legit.ng