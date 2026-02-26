Suspected Lakurawa terrorists kill four worshippers during prayer in mosque in Kebbi State

The deadly attack is seen as retaliation for a foiled military ambush earlier in the week

Authorities promise intensified operations to track down the assailants and restore calm

Dadinkowa, Kebbi State - Suspected Lakurawa terrorists have killed four worshippers and injured five others after attacking a mosque in Kebbi State.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday evening, February 25, 2026, in the Dadinkowa community, Maiyama local government area of the northwest state.

The injured victims were reportedly rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

As reported by TheCable, a counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, said the terrorists attack was reprisal for a foiled military ambush earlier in the week.

The terrorist stormed the mosque and started shooting sporadically while the congregants were observing prayers.

The deadly attack is said to be retaliation for the killing of five suspected Lakurawa members near Mayama Hill during an ambush.

The operation was carried out by troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA.

Zagazola said the failed ambush targeted the convoy of Bemgha Koughna, the general officer commanding (GOC) 8 division, during an operational tour in the state.

Security expert said authorities said there is an ongoing effort to track down the perpetrators of the attack.

They assured the public of intensified operations to restore calm in the area.

This is the latest attck amid rising concerns over Lakurawa activities in the north-west region of the country.

Bandits open fire at worshippers in Katsina mosque

Recall that at least 13 worshippers were killed when bandits attacked a mosque in Unguwan Mantau, Katsina state, during early morning prayers

Authorities described the assault as a reprisal after residents earlier ambushed the attackers, killed some of them, and rescued abducted victims.

The state government deployed security forces, assured residents of protection, and pledged justice for the victims and their families.

Zamfara worshippers gunned down In Mosque

Legit.ng also reported that it was a tragic morning in Zamfara when bandits attacked a mosque in Yandoto village in the Tsafe LGA of the state.

The Zamfara village was thrown into a wave of shocks in the early hours of Friday, September 26, 2025, during the morning prayer.

Eyewitnesses gave vivid descriptions of the invasion by bandits, the number of deaths and injuries.

Source: Legit.ng