Sokoto state - A renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Bashir Ahmad Sani, has declared his intention to contest the Sokoto state governorship in the 2027 general election.

The cleric made the announcement during his 2026 Ramadan Tafsir in Sokoto, explaining that the decision came after an extensive tour of 65 villages across the state.

A renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Bashir Ahmad Sani, has declared his interest in running for the Sokoto State governorship seat.

According to him, the visits exposed him to deep concerns from residents over the lack of basic amenities and what he described as worsening insecurity in several rural communities.

He said many of the areas he visited are in urgent need of government attention, noting that hardship among residents appears to be increasing.

As reported by Daily Trust, Sheikh Bashir explained that for more than two decades, he has focused on preaching peace and teaching Islamic values without participating in partisan politics.

Cleric explains what motivated him

The scholar stated that his recent engagements with community members revealed troubling accounts of abductions and other security challenges allegedly linked to banditry, as well as widespread poverty affecting families in remote villages.

He added that although associates and fellow clerics had previously encouraged him to consider public office, he had consistently declined due to the weight of leadership responsibility.

However, he said the realities he encountered during his outreach efforts compelled him to reconsider his position and step forward ahead of the 2027 race.

A well-known Islamic cleric announces his intention to contest the Sokoto governorship in 2027, citing concerns raised during visits to rural communities.

