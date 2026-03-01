At least 115 young girls were killed in an air strike on a primary school in southern Iran on Saturday, February 28

US and Israel strikes escalate violence, prompting international outrage and condemnation from notable figures

Critics highlighted the brutality of deadly violence on civilians, especially schoolchildren, in conflict zones

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world news and global affairs.

Tehran, Iran - At least 115 people, almost all of them young girls, have been killed in an air strike on a primary school in southern Iran.

As reported by Middle East Eye, the attack on Saturday morning, February 28, hit Shajareh Tayyebeh school in the city of Minab, in Hormozgan province, as the United States (US) and Israel began launching strikes on targets across Iran.

US President Donald Trump and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu coordinate a military campaign against Iran, drawing global attention after coordinated strikes. Photo credit: @Oxy_stealth, @HarmlessHQ

Source: Twitter

More than 100 children reportedly killed in Iran

The victims were between seven and 12 years old, according to Iran's Tasnim and Fars news agencies.

Panicked residents rushed home for shelter, and terrified children poured out of classrooms as U.S. air strikes hit Tehran, according to NPR.

A video circulating on social media, said to show the immediate aftermath of the strike, captures thick smoke rising from burnt-out walls as debris litters the road. Hundreds of onlookers were seen gathered at the scene, some visibly distressed, while screams echoed in the background.

Hossein Kermanpour, spokesperson for Iran’s health ministry, said in a post to X that the bombing of the school was “the most bitter news” of the conflict so far. “God knows how many more children’s bodies they will pull from under the rubble.”

The school appears to be adjacent to a Revolutionary Guards barracks.

Washington Post said the US military is investigating reports of the fatal strike on the Iranian school.

A video of the aftermath of the attack can be viewed here via X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defends recent military strikes on Iran as necessary to counter what he calls an “existential threat”. Photo credit: @HarmlessHQ, @ogunmusi

Source: Twitter

Panic, fury in Iran and beyond

Meanwhile, many X users condemned the attacks, which led to the deaths of several young people.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@AjAqrabawi wrote on X:

"If they can eliminate Ali Khamenei with surgical precision, why did they have to bomb the classrooms? Why murder the kids? I didn’t want to return to this space. But after seeing over 80 schoolgirls killed today, hearing their families scream as they search frantically through rubble, I was pulled straight back to Gaza. There is something uniquely horrific about the killing of children.

"At what point do we stop pretending this is collateral damage and recognise it clearly as the preferred tactic of the Jewish state? There’s nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said. I’m not a reporter. I’m not a journalist. And none of this came as a surprise.

"This is a war that Netanyahu himself openly demanded for decades. The escalation didn’t fall from the sky. It was built, speech by speech, policy by policy, threat by threat. Everyone had the opportunity to make noise. To resist and refuse it. And yet here we are. I don’t have analysis to offer. I have grief. And anger. And a refusal to pretend this was inevitable.

"May Iran prevail against the enemies of humanity, and may Israel collapse into hell where they can finally meet their lord Ba’al and face the consequence of their devotion."

Nobel Peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai wrote on X:

"They were girls who went to school to learn, with hopes and dreams for their future. Today, their lives were brutally cut short.

"I am heartbroken and appalled by the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, including reports that a girls’ school in southern Iran was hit, resulting in the injury and death of many girls. The killing of civilians, especially children, is unconscionable, and I condemn it unequivocally.

"My heart is with the children, families and communities affected by escalation across the region. I stand firmly against violence and the targeting of schools and civilians. I call for the escalation of violence across the region to end. Justice and accountability must follow. All states and parties must uphold their obligations under international law to protect civilians and safeguard schools."

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley commented via X:

"Donald Trump does not care about civilians in the region or the safety of US Troops. He’s illegally bypassing Congress and starting a war with Iran that has already killed dozens of children. This is unacceptable.

"Congress must take action to rein in Trump and save lives."

Iran confirms killing of Khamenei

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the death of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was confirmed following the Israeli-United States attacks.

Khamenei was killed at his office while “performing his assigned duties," according to the state media.

Source: Legit.ng