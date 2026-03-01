President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady celebrate Pastor Adeboye's impactful 84th birthday

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady, Oluremi, have celebrated Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on his 84th birthday.

Tinubu and his wife described Pastor Adeboye as a spiritual fortress, interceding for Nigeria and its people to God Almighty.

First Family honours Pastor Adeboye's impactful legacy at 84. Photo credit: Pastor Enoch Adeboye/ @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

They celebrated the grace of stewardship and leadership upon the life of Pastor Adeboye as he marks his 84th birthday on March 2, 2026.

This was contained in a statement issued by the State House and issued by Tinubu and the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON.

“His humility is genuine, and his wisdom runs deep beyond the ordinary. His contributions to our nation extend beyond the pulpit—where he ministers to souls—to philanthropy, healthcare, education, and economic empowerment.”

The first family congratulated Pastor Adeboye and joined his wife, Pastor Foluke, RCCG members, and the Body of Christ in gratitude to God for his exceptional life of impact that transcends cultures and borders.

Tinubu’s family thanked Pastor Adeboye for his unceasing prayers, patriotic zeal, manifest determination, and commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

“We also acknowledge the unique leadership role of the renowned clergyman, whose teachings over the past five decades continue to shape and transform lives across generations in the country and beyond.

“As Daddy G.O. celebrates this special day, we pray that God Almighty continue to bless him with good health and strength as he continues his good work in the Lord’s vineyard.”

Source: Legit.ng