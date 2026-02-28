Donald Trump, US President, receives fresh briefings on abductions and killings in Nigeria, fueling speculation about possible US military action

Following a new wave of killings and abductions across the country, there is a likelihood that the United States President Donald Trump may carry out a possible further military action in Nigeria.

This comes amid the continued presence of US military personnel in Nigeria, primarily engaged in intelligence support and training of Nigerian troops, and after a reported Christmas Day airstrike on a terrorist enclave in Sokoto state.

Despite these measures, attacks by insurgents and criminal groups have persisted.

Debate grows over deeper foreign intervention

The reported strike has sparked intense debate among activists, security analysts and civil society leaders.

While some argue that stronger US intervention, including direct military action, could weaken terrorist networks, others warn that such steps may undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty and internationalise the conflict, The Cable reported.

Speaking in support of tougher action, Zik Gbemre, Coordinator of the Niger Delta Peace Coalition, said:

“I support the US military strike on Boko Haram, bandits and killer herdsmen without informing the Nigerian military and government.”

He claimed the Christmas Day strike succeeded because Nigerian authorities were allegedly unaware, adding:

“We need more of such strikes from the US just the way they did on Christmas day.”

Security experts call for tactical support

A security consultant, Nasiru Braimah, Director of Operations at Prime Verse Royal Security Services, welcomed foreign assistance but stressed the need for better strategy and motivation for local forces.

“Nigeria Army has the manpower, what is needed is tactical operation, modern technology and incentives to motivate them,” he said.

According to him, corruption and outdated operational planning have weakened Nigeria’s response to terrorism, while insurgents remain well-funded and combat-ready.

Warnings against foreign boots on the ground

Others, however, cautioned against allowing foreign troops to take combat roles. Amaebi Clarkson, a former spokesman of MOSIEND, argued that US involvement should be limited.

“Putting boots on ground will be counter productive. There is nowhere America has gone that has cured any insurgency,” he said.

Clarkson instead urged Nigeria to revisit the strategy adopted under former President Goodluck Jonathan, when foreign mercenaries were briefly deployed with what he described as significant success against insurgents.

Civil society divided on US military presence

Chief Festus Ogwuche, President of the Campaign for Social Justice and Constitutional Democracy in Africa, said earlier US threats of decisive intervention had raised public expectations, Vanguard reported.

“When Trump threatened of a possible US intervention ‘guns ablazing’ in Nigeria, we all thought that finally, a solution has come,” he said.

By contrast, David West, Chairman of the Civil Liberties Organization in Bayelsa state, said his position had changed due to the scale of violence.

“I will suggest that the US army in Nigeria should do more than just intelligence gathering and training,” he said, while insisting on coordination with Nigerian authorities.

Calls for balance and reform

Analysts such as Major Rasaki Salawu (retd.) urged caution, noting that spikes in violence can follow military pressure.

“Counter-terrorism operations are rarely linear,” he said, adding that foreign support should strengthen, not replace, Nigeria’s own security architecture.

Similarly, Nelson Ejukujumi of the Centre for Social and Economic Rights stressed that Nigeria remains a sovereign state and any foreign assistance must follow agreed terms.

Northern groups oppose expanded US role

Opposition to deeper US involvement has also emerged from the north. The Arewa Defence League warned against expanding the American military footprint, citing historical experiences and risks of long-term instability.

“Our stance is rooted in the painful lessons of our history,” the group said, cautioning against what it termed “foreign boots on our soil”.

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria echoed similar concerns, arguing that insecurity stems more from weak political will than lack of foreign firepower.

