The Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) has declared that no authority has the power to compel Muslims in Nigeria to abandon the practice of Shariah, insisting that it remains a constitutionally protected aspect of Islamic life.

The council’s position was outlined by its Secretary General, Nafiu Baba Ahmad, in reaction to a recent report submitted by a committee of the United States Congress to President Donald Trump, which raised concerns over Shariah and blasphemy laws in parts of Nigeria.

Council faults portrayal of Nigeria in US report

The report, compiled after an investigation into alleged persecution of Christians, described Shariah and blasphemy laws as problematic and recommended their repeal, alongside proposals for a US–Nigeria security pact and possible sanctions against alleged offenders.

US lawmakers had argued that “blasphemy laws in Nigeria’s northern states are used to silence speech and dissent, target Christians and minorities, and justify so-called ‘convictions’ without due process”.

However, the SCSN dismissed the report as misleading, saying it wrongly portrayed Nigeria as a site of what it termed a “Christian genocide” and unfairly questioned the rights of Muslims to practise their faith.

Shariah described as a way of life

The council stressed that Shariah goes beyond criminal law, describing it as a complete framework guiding Muslim life.

“For clarity, Shariah constitutes a comprehensive way of life for Muslims, encompassing spiritual, moral, social, and legal dimensions. It is the divinely ordained framework through which Muslims regulate their personal and communal affairs,” the statement said.

It added that Shariah courts operate within constitutional boundaries and apply only to Muslims who choose their jurisdiction.

Constitution cited as basis for Shariah practice

According to the council, Nigeria’s Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and allows adherents to conduct personal matters in line with their beliefs.

The statement warned that any attempt to criminalise, delegitimise or externally dictate how Nigerian Muslims practise their religion amounts to an attack on the country’s sovereignty and constitutional order.

“The council therefore rejects any external interference in Nigeria’s internal affairs,” it said, noting that Nigeria is a multi-religious nation with a plural legal system and complex security challenges.

Violence not a religious genocide, council insists

The SCSN also rejected what it described as the false framing of Nigeria’s security crisis as a one-sided religious genocide.

“The violence confronting the nation stems from terrorism, banditry, organised criminality, and governance deficits,” the council said, adding that both Muslims and Christians have been victims.

While criticising government response to insecurity, the council condemned all killings across the country.

“We unequivocally condemn all killings and bloodshed across Nigeria, regardless of the identity of victims or perpetrators. We mourn every innocent life lost and reject the politicisation of human suffering,” the statement read.

Call for action and peaceful coexistence

The council urged federal and state authorities to prioritise security, stressing that protecting lives and property remains the primary duty of government.

It also called on Muslims, particularly during the Ramadan period, to remain law-abiding and committed to peaceful coexistence.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us. Our faith is not negotiable, our Constitution is clear, and our sovereignty must be respected by other nations and protected by our government,” the statement concluded.

Islamic clerics reject move to scrap Shariah

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a joint report submitted on Monday, February 23, 2026, by the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Appropriations Committee to the White House is said to have recommended the repeal of Shariah codes and anti-blasphemy laws in Nigeria.

The report, which focuses on “Christian persecution in Nigeria,” reportedly described Nigeria as the deadliest place in the world to be a Christian.

