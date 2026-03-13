It is not easy being a pastor's child, and the daughter of a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) pastor has gone public with certain things she battles with

The young lady highlighted six things she deals with, noting that other CAC pastors' children also face the same issues as hers

The pastor's daughter's honest admission triggered reactions on TikTok, with some pastors' children also sharing their views

Peace Oludare, a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) pastor's daughter, has shed light on certain things that every CAC pastor's child secretly deals with, including herself.

"Being a CAC pastor’s child is a blessing from above thou, it’s interesting," Peace pointed out.

Peace says the children of pastors secretly deal with certain things. Photo Credit: @peaceoludare3

Source: TikTok

6 things pastor's daughter secretly deals with

In a TikTok post, Peace said the first issue is that church members monitor your behaviour because you are the child of a pastor.

Peace added that being a pastor's child also means attending every vigil, revival and observing every fast, even when you are stressed out.

She further said that people interpret a pastor's child's quietness or shyness as being proud. Peace said church elders also act like your second parents.

Her TikTok post read:

"Things every CAC pastor's child secretly deals with.

"Church members monitor your behaviour like CCTV.

"You'll attend every vigil, revival and observe every fasting, even when you're stressed out.

"Being quiet or shy is called pride.

"Church elders act like your second parent.

"Some sets of people will dislike you naturally. I love them thou.

"There are some certain dress that are normal but you no fit wear them because of your so-called church members."

Peace's post created awareness about what pastors' children go through in Nigeria, with some of them seizing the opportunity to speak out in the comment section.

A pastor's daughter has shed light on the challenges that pastors' children face. Photo Credit: @peaceoludare3

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail CAC pastor's daughter's post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the CAC pastor's post below:

ALPHA VINE CHRONOS⌚️❤️ said:

"My dad got transferred to a new branch, I stayed back at the former location cause I just got admission to a school in that place, someone from the church called my dad and reported me to him that I skipped church😂 another person called him to tell him that they saw me moving with weird friends 😂😂 as a CAC pastors child you are always monitored."

oluwalonisughar said:

"Yes, that is the bitter truth. But my dad will always tell us that we should be ourselves and we should stop faking things, so it give us the opportunity to be trained well…so I am so free to do whatever I want,I barb my haircut, go out and do whatever I wish but now man just dey cool and calm."

GodEyesball said:

"One worse part is that you have to greet every church member you meet outside... The joy of it is that I was love by everyone because of my jovial side, if came for the first time you can't know am a pastor child, is only resemblance of me and my dad will let you know that this is a pastor child..."

AYOSMILES said:

"You nail it well. as a young guy as pastor's son I face it too."

B~ë~Ñ~ñ~Ÿ🍒📍 said:

"Omo, I can relate so well.... it was before I do care about what they say but now idgaf since my dad won't talk mostly on my dressing."

JB-JOSHUA said:

"Sometimes when we were growing up, i usually wished I didn't come through pastor. But we're proud of it today. CAC all the way."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a pastor's daughter had shared what she observed in her life since she left Christianity.

Pastor's daughter uninterested in marrying pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor's daughter had given four reasons she does not want to marry a pastor.

According to her, she can't settle down with an overly religious person, as she believes he can't hold logical conversations, and she believes marrying a pastor would put her in such a situation.

She added that another reason she can't tie the knot with a pastor is her dislike for waiting behind after service, which pastors are known to do.

Source: Legit.ng