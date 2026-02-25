The Nigeria Police Force has reacted to the N100 million reportedly transferred to the personal account of Victor Egbetokun, the son of the outgoing Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

According to the police authority, a huge amount of money was transferred to the personal account of the young Egbetokun in error, and it has since been returned.

Police say N100 million was mistakenly transferred to the son of the outgoing IGP's account Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that the clarification came after an online report alleged that the money was transferred from the account of the Anambra State Government’s security vote into that of Victor Egbetokun.

Source: Legit.ng