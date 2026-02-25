Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Police React to N100m Sent to IGP Egbetokun's Son's Account
Police React to N100m Sent to IGP Egbetokun's Son's Account

by  Bada Yusuf
The Nigeria Police Force has reacted to the N100 million reportedly transferred to the personal account of Victor Egbetokun, the son of the outgoing Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

According to the police authority, a huge amount of money was transferred to the personal account of the young Egbetokun in error, and it has since been returned.

The Nigeria Police Force has said that the controversial N100 million was mistakenly transferred to the account of Victor Egbetokun, the son of the outgoing IGP, Kayode Egbetokun.
Police say N100 million was mistakenly transferred to the son of the outgoing IGP's account
Daily Trust reported that the clarification came after an online report alleged that the money was transferred from the account of the Anambra State Government’s security vote into that of Victor Egbetokun.

