Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has paid tribute to former President Olusegun Obasanjo as he marked his 89th birthday.

The former vice president described him as a statesman whose life has been defined by dedication to Nigeria.

The former vice president shared the message via X, while celebrating the former Nigerian leader’s milestone birthday, commending Obasanjo’s longstanding contributions to national unity and development.

In his message, the former vice-president reflected on Obasanjo’s decades of involvement in public service, noting that his leadership has played a significant role in shaping the country’s history.

According to Atiku, Obasanjo’s life has remained closely tied to Nigeria’s progress and the pursuit of national cohesion.

“As President Olusegun Obasanjo marks his 89th birthday, I celebrate a life that has been defined by service, courage, and an enduring commitment to Nigeria. His journey has been remarkable, and his contributions to the unity and progress of our country are truly significant,” he said.

Atiku also used the occasion to acknowledge his past working relationship with Obasanjo, under whom he served as vice-president between 1999 and 2007.

He extended warm wishes to the former president, referring to him as “my former boss” and highlighting his influence on the Nigerian political landscape.

“His life stands as a testament to leadership and devotion to the Nigerian project. I pray that God continues to bless him with good health, strength, and many more years of impactful service to our nation and humanity,” he added.

The former vice-president concluded his message by extending birthday wishes on behalf of his family, describing the former Nigerian president as a statesman whose life reflects the diversity and resilience of Nigeria, Vanguard reported.

“On behalf of my family, I warmly felicitate with my former boss and a statesman whose life reflects the strength and beauty of Nigeria’s diversity,” Atiku stated.

