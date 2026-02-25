The federal government announced physical and credential screening for 50,000 constables into the Nigeria Police Force between 9 March and 18 April 2026

The Police Service Commission chairman, Hashimu Salihu Argungu, reaffirmed that the recruitment exercise was free of charge and warned applicants against fraudsters

PSC spokesman, Torty Njoku Kalu, issued the official notice directing successful applicants to the recruitment portal and screening centres nationwide

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has issued an important update on the ongoing recruitment of 50,000 constables into the Nigeria Police Force, announcing that physical and credential screening will commence nationwide from 9 March to 18 April 2026.

The notice applies to all candidates who successfully completed the online registration phase of the recruitment exercise.

Over 50,000 candidates undergo police recruitment screening between 9 March and 18 April 2026. Photo credit: @PSCNigeria

Source: Twitter

The notice was signed by the spokesperson of the Police Service Commission, Torty Njoku Kalu, and dated 24 February 2026, from the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Applicants directed to recruitment portal

According to the statement released on Monday, February 23, applicants are required to log in to the official recruitment portal to confirm their status and print the necessary documents ahead of the screening exercise.

Candidates are expected to present their invitation slips and other required forms at the screening venue on the date and time specified on their printout.

Documents required for screening

The government listed several documents that applicants must bring to the screening centres. These include the guarantors’ form, application submission slip, invitation slip, credentials screening form and physical screening form.

From 9 March to 18 April 2026, over 50,000 applicants attend the police recruitment screening. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Getty Images

Other mandatory items include a National Identity Number (NIN) printout or card issued by the National Identity Management Commission, O’Level certificates, birth certificate or declaration of age, and local government or state of origin certificate. Specialist applicants are also required to present trade test certificates where applicable.

Applicants must submit both original and duplicate copies of their credentials, neatly arranged in two separate white flat files, with recent passport photographs attached.

Dress code and venue instructions

Candidates have also been instructed to appear at their designated screening venues wearing white canvas shoes, white T-shirts, white shorts and white stockings.

The screening exercise will take place at approved locations across all states and the Federal Capital Territory, as indicated on each applicant’s invitation slip.

Recruitment is free, PSC warns against scammers

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Hashimu Salihu Argungu, reiterated that the recruitment exercise is completely free and does not require any form of payment.

He assured applicants that the process would be conducted transparently and in line with best practices.

“The recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation,” he said.

Argungu also cautioned candidates to be vigilant against fraudsters and online impostors seeking to exploit the exercise.

He warned that anyone found attempting to defraud applicants would be arrested and prosecuted.

Police gets new IGP

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to resign from office with immediate effect.

Egbetokun is expected to be replaced by Tunji Disu, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police. While the change of leadership has not been formally announced, insiders at the Presidency and the Nigeria Police Force headquarters said preparations are already underway for a handover ceremony, Guardian reported.

Source: Legit.ng