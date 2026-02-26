The NNPC/SEPLAT JV has opened its application Portal for the National Undergraduate Scholarship Programme

The scholarship is eligible for undergraduates in Federal and State Universities across Nigeria

The scholarship targets students in their second year or above with a CGPA of 3.5 or higher

The NNPC/SEPLAT Joint Venture (JV) has officially opened applications for its 2026 National Undergraduate Scholarship Programme.

Eligible undergraduates from accredited Federal and State Universities across Nigeria are invited to apply before March 13, 2026.

In a statement shared, Seplat said the scholarship is part of its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives aimed at promoting educational development.

The company said:

"The SEPLAT JV Scholarship Scheme is one of Seplat's educational Corporate Social Investment programmes and is designed to promote educational development and human capacity building through provision of yearly grants to successful applicants to complete their degree programmes."

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify, applicants must be in their second year of study or above, have at least five O’level credit passes including English and Mathematics obtained in one sitting, and maintain a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.5 or higher.

The scholarship is targeted at students pursuing courses in high-demand and strategic fields, including:

Accountancy

Agriculture

Architecture

Business Administration

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Engineering/Science

Economics

Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Environmental Studies

Geology

Geophysics

Law

Mass Communication

Mechanical Engineering

Medicine

Metallurgical Engineering

Ophthalmology/Optometry

Petroleum Engineering

Application Process

Seplat said the applications are completely free, and interested students are required to complete the online application form.

Application is free

Eligible students must complete and submit an online application form, which can be accessed at

All applicants are expected to have a valid personal email account for ease of communication.

Only the shortlisted applicants will be notified.

Applications are subject to SEPLAT JV Scholarship Award Terms and Conditions.

To apply use this link

Seplat Energy announces youth training

In a related development, Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (SEPNU) has opened applications for its Applied Technology Training Program (ATTP) for young Nigerian graduates.

The company said the initiative is designed to equip participants with world-class oil and gas knowledge and practical skills required for entry-level technician roles in the energy sector.

