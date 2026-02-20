Police in Cross River State have arrested lawyer and former presidential aide, Okoi Obono-Obla, over allegations of forgery and fraudulent entry into the legal profession

The arrest, carried out on February 19, 2026, has sparked debate after social media claims of abduction, which the police have firmly dismissed

The Nigerian Bar Association says it is monitoring the situation closely, stressing the need for due process and respect for Mr Obono-Obla’s legal rights

Police in Cross River State have confirmed the arrest of lawyer and former presidential aide, Okoi Obono-Obla, over allegations of forgery and fraudulent acquisition of admission, professional qualifications, and entry into the legal profession.

Obono-Obla, who previously served as Senior Special Assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari and chaired the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property, was taken into custody on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Police dismiss kidnap claims

The police spokesperson in the state, Eitokpah Sunday, said the arrest followed a petition submitted to the commissioner of police.

Punch Newspaper reported that the command issued a statement to counter claims circulating online that Mr Obono-Obla had been abducted.

“The Cross River State Police Command wishes to address misleading reports circulating on social media alleging that Mr Obono-Obla was kidnapped or taken by unknown persons in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area,” the statement read.

The police clarified that he was “lawfully arrested by police operatives on 19 February 2026, at about midday along Abuja Park, Ugep, pursuant to a petition submitted to the Commissioner of Police alleging offences bordering on forgery and obtaining admission or professional qualification/entry into the legal profession by false pretence.”

Authorities stressed that his legal counsel had been notified and his relatives were aware of his whereabouts.

The command urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information that could incite panic or undermine peace.

Nigerian bar association reacts

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Calabar Branch, said it was monitoring the situation. Branch Chairperson, Enome Amatey, told Punch Newspaper that the association was aware of the arrest but had not yet received official information on the agency responsible.

“We’ve heard about his arrest. Unfortunately, we don’t know which agency arrested him. The circumstances are hazy,” Mr Amatey said.

He added:

“We hope his rights will be respected, that he will be given a fair opportunity to defend himself and access to proper legal representation.”

The NBA stressed that it would ensure due process is followed and that Mr Obono-Obla is not detained beyond the constitutionally permitted period without legal justification.

Past controversies and legal battles

Obono-Obla has faced scrutiny in the past. In 2019, PREMIUM TIMES reported that his office as chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel was sealed amid investigations into alleged abuse of office and certificate irregularities.

In 2021, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arraigned him before the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja over alleged certificate forgery and N19.9 million fraud. He pleaded not guilty, and the matter proceeded in court.

ICPC had first arrested him in March 2020 after declaring him wanted in October 2019. His challenge against the ICPC’s powers to investigate certificate forgery was dismissed by the courts in May 2020, paving the way for his arraignment in January 2021.

