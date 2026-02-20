Cleric Releases Prophecy on “Only Way” Insecurity Can End In Nigeria
- Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has advocated for state police to ensure Nigeria's stability and security
- Nigeria continues to grapple with persistent insecurity amid ongoing threats from Boko Haram and the Islamic State (IS, also known as ISIS or ISIL)
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced a recruitment drive to combat rising violence in Africa's most populous country
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.
Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Prophet Abel Boma asserted that “the only way Nigeria can truly be saved is through state police.”
Legit.ng reports that the preacher stated this on Thursday, February 19, via his verified X (formerly Twitter) page.
The cleric wrote on X:
"I saw that the only way Nigeria can truly be saved is through state police. That is the vision that was revealed to me.
"State police will go far. State police will go far. State police will go far."
He added:
"So the prayer is that God should fasten up the process, that the system should be established quickly, because this is the path that will bring stability and security to Nigeria."
State police debate gains urgency
The debate over establishing state police in Nigeria has long been contentious. Advocates, including some governors, argue that restructuring the country’s policing system is essential, stressing that creating state police is now a necessity that should not be delayed any further.
For decades, Nigeria’s several regions have been the site of deadly attacks. In northern Nigeria, Boko Haram and other ISIL (ISIS)-affiliated armed groups have launched deadly attacks for more than a decade, killing thousands and forcing hundreds of thousands to be displaced, as the groups attempt to impose harsh interpretations of Islamic law in the country’s mainly Muslim north.
Although the victims of the violence come from diverse cultures and religions, the attacks have prompted intervention from United States (US) President Donald Trump, with American lawmakers describing the situation as a “Christian genocide.”
Tinubu declares state of emergency on insecurity
Legit.ng recalls that in November 2025, President Bola Tinubu declared a nationwide state of emergency on insecurity, ordering massive recruitment into the military and police as attacks and abductions by terrorists escalated across the country.
A statement released by the presidency stated that the Nigerian leader authorised the police to recruit 20,000 additional officers, BBC noted.
It noted that the development would raise the new intake to 50,000, while also directing the Army and the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately enlist more personnel.
The DSS was also ordered to deploy all trained forest guards and hire more hands to flush out armed groups hiding in Nigeria’s forests.
Abel Boma releases 2026 prophecy
Legit.ng earlier reported that Prophet Boma predicted that 2026 will be "a dramatic year" as "men will begin to lose relevance".
Prophet Boma predicted that in 2026, many prominent men would begin to lose their relevance.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.