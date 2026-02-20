Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has advocated for state police to ensure Nigeria's stability and security

Nigeria continues to grapple with persistent insecurity amid ongoing threats from Boko Haram and the Islamic State (IS, also known as ISIS or ISIL)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced a recruitment drive to combat rising violence in Africa's most populous country

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Prophet Abel Boma asserted that “the only way Nigeria can truly be saved is through state police.”

Legit.ng reports that the preacher stated this on Thursday, February 19, via his verified X (formerly Twitter) page.

Abel Tamunominabo Boma calls for the creation of state police as a step towards exterminating Nigeria's security challenges. Photo credit: @ProphetBomaAbel

Source: Twitter

The cleric wrote on X:

"I saw that the only way Nigeria can truly be saved is through state police. That is the vision that was revealed to me.

"State police will go far. State police will go far. State police will go far."

He added:

"So the prayer is that God should fasten up the process, that the system should be established quickly, because this is the path that will bring stability and security to Nigeria."

State police debate gains urgency

The debate over establishing state police in Nigeria has long been contentious. Advocates, including some governors, argue that restructuring the country’s policing system is essential, stressing that creating state police is now a necessity that should not be delayed any further.

For decades, Nigeria’s several regions have been the site of deadly attacks. In northern Nigeria, Boko Haram and other ISIL (ISIS)-affiliated armed groups have launched deadly attacks for more than a decade, killing thousands and forcing hundreds of thousands to be displaced, as the groups attempt to impose harsh interpretations of Islamic law in the country’s mainly Muslim north.

US President Donald Trump and Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu work together on strategies to address the African country’s security issues. Photo credit: @Iyoaiye_, @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

Although the victims of the violence come from diverse cultures and religions, the attacks have prompted intervention from United States (US) President Donald Trump, with American lawmakers describing the situation as a “Christian genocide.”

Tinubu declares state of emergency on insecurity

Legit.ng recalls that in November 2025, President Bola Tinubu declared a nationwide state of emergency on insecurity, ordering massive recruitment into the military and police as attacks and abductions by terrorists escalated across the country.

A statement released by the presidency stated that the Nigerian leader authorised the police to recruit 20,000 additional officers, BBC noted.

It noted that the development would raise the new intake to 50,000, while also directing the Army and the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately enlist more personnel.

The DSS was also ordered to deploy all trained forest guards and hire more hands to flush out armed groups hiding in Nigeria’s forests.

Abel Boma releases 2026 prophecy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prophet Boma predicted that 2026 will be "a dramatic year" as "men will begin to lose relevance".

Prophet Boma predicted that in 2026, many prominent men would begin to lose their relevance.

Source: Legit.ng