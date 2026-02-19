Hon. Philip Agbese praises the arrival of 100 US soldiers as a boost for Nigeria's security efforts

The partnership signals a decisive turn in Nigeria's fight against insurgency and violent crimes

President Tinubu's administration earns global confidence through proactive security collaborations with the US

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada

FCT, Abuja - The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, said the recent arrival of 100 American soldiers is a “clear demonstration that Nigeria is finally getting it right in global security cooperation.”

Agbese hailed the deepening security partnership between Nigeria and the United States.

Hon. Philip Agbese applauds the constant improvements recorded in the Nigerian military. Photo credit: Donald Trump/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He argued that the arrival of the US troops would significantly enhance Nigeria’s capacity to deter threats and protect vulnerable communities.

The federal lawmaker said the collaboration marks a turning point in the country’s fight against insurgency, banditry, and other violent crimes.

He stated this in Abuja while responding to the recent deployment of US troops to Bauchi State to support Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts.

He said the presence of the US military in Nigeria underscores the confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has earned on the global stage.

The Deputy Spokesperson particularly commended the synergy between the Nigerian Commander-in-Chief and the US President, Donald Trump, noting that Nigeria’s cooperation with the Trump administration has yielded tangible security outcomes.

“The Christmas Day precision airstrikes on terrorist enclaves in Sokoto State, which were duly approved by President Tinubu, sent an unmistakable message that Nigeria will no longer tolerate safe havens for terrorists. Sponsors of terrorism and their international collaborators have since received a clear signal that the game has changed.”

The lawmaker described the collaboration as a practical partnership that would enhance intelligence gathering, technical capacity, and operational effectiveness of Nigeria’s armed forces.

He said the renewed vigour within the military high command has strengthened coordination and boosted morale among troops.

Agbese dismissed suggestions that the presence of US troops undermines Nigeria’s sovereignty.

The federal lawmaker insisted that the deployment was at the request of the Nigerian government and it’s aimed at decimating terrorists wreaking havoc in the country.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator said the Nigeria–US security relationship represents a new era of proactive diplomacy and results-driven governance under President Tinubu.

“Under President Tinubu, Nigeria is regaining its strategic relevance globally. The message is clear: this administration will pursue every lawful and strategic partnership necessary to secure our people. Those financing and aiding terrorism, whether locally or internationally, must understand that the space for impunity is rapidly shrinking.”

Falana, others react as US soldiers storm Nigeria

Recall that the Nigerian coalition condemned the United States soldiers' presence in the country and saw the move as a threat to national sovereignty.

The critics urged Nigeria to strengthen its own security forces instead of relying on foreign troops.

They further stated that history warns against surrendering sovereignty for expediency.

US delivers military supplies to Nigeria

Legit.ng also reported that the United States forces delivered critical military supplies to Nigeria in Abuja to bolster ongoing operations.

The delivery of the military equipment underscored the improving US-Nigeria security partnership after US President Trump had denigrated Nigeria.

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) shared more details about the military supplies to Nigeria.

