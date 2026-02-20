The Nando community of Anambra state has denied the police report linking indigenes to the killing of Cameroonian nationals

Anambra Police Command has claimed that it arrested 4 indigenes of Nando in connection with the killing of 3 Cameronians

But in a strong-worded reply, the community debunked the report as a falsehood and threatened legal action

Nando community in the Anambra East local government area of Anambra state has debunked the alleged arrest of four indigenes of the town in connection with the killing of three Cameroonian nationals in the state.

Nando community denies police claims of ritual killings, vows to defend its reputation against damaging allegations.

Source: Original

The community frowned upon such a report, describing it as a deliberate attempt by the Nigerian police force to tarnish the image of the community.

The Anambra State Police Command, on a report dated Monday, February 16, claimed that it arrested four suspects at a shrine in Nando community in connection with the alleged murder of three Cameroonian nationals in the state.

The suspects, according to the police report, include the alleged chief priest of a shrine, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, also known as Ugoebenajah, aged 27; Nwabunne Bright (27); Chinecherem Chiama (21); and Michael Ekwunife (38).

The police also claimed they recovered two pump-action guns, one locally made Beretta pistol, one machete, assorted charms, expanded ammunition, ten live cartridges, and five live 9mm ammunition at the scene of the arrest.

According to the police report, the feat was recorded on February 13, following the confessions of two earlier arrested suspects in custody.

The report read,

"On approaching the shrine, about thirty able-bodied men were observed gathered at the premises. Upon sighting the police, the armed men opened fire on the operatives. The police operatives responded professionally, engaging the armed men in a gun duel. While the prime suspect, Uchenna Mmaduamaka Nicholas, a native of Oroma-Etiti Anam, escaped alongside other gang members with bullet wounds."

"Also, during the gun battle, one of the arrested armed suspects sustained a bullet injury on the thigh and was immediately taken to a hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment."

"The arrested suspects are currently undergoing interrogation, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing members of the criminal gang."

Why Nando community labeled the report as false

But in a swift reaction, the President General of Nando Development Union (NDU), Chief Okechukwu Uwadiegwu, described the report as a lie from the pit of hell.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng correspondent, Uwadiegwu, said the report was fabricated deliberately to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of the Nando people.

Nando Development Union rejects police allegations. Photo: NPF/FB

Source: UGC

The town union leader, who spoke through the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the town union, Mr. Chukwuebuka Chibuzo, therefore, urged the generality of Nando, Anambra, and Nigerians to discountenance the report.

He said, "The leadership of Nando town wishes to categorically debunk the recent story circulating about our community."

"The so-called news was released by the Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, and it appears that the information was published without proper verification and investigation, showing little regard for the truth or the reputation of our town."

"It is shameful, reckless, and utterly unprofessional for a law enforcement agency to drag a peaceful town through the mud with a story published without proper verification and investigation. Such actions undermine trust in the police and disrespect the integrity of Nando town."

"To make matters worse, some media outlets irresponsibly reported the story without proper verification, thereby further spreading falsehoods and giving the narrative an air of legitimacy."

The community's image maker averred that the town may be forced to challenge the "false report" since the police refused to admit their mistake.

He said, "The fake story from the police and careless reporting from the media is an attack on Nando’s dignity and integrity, and we will not allow it to go unchallenged."

"The leadership of Nando town has made efforts to contact the Anambra State Police PRO to ask that the false story be taken down, but he refused to remove it. This shows that we tried to handle the matter professionally, but the police chose to keep spreading misinformation."

"For clarity: Yes, there was an arrest, but it involved a minor disagreement between two brothers in Ikem community, Nando, which has already been fully resolved, with all parties involved back home and at peace."

The news you heard about Nando is false. Disregard the sugarcoated and misleading information from the Anambra police, aimed only at gaining unmerited public applause.

"We call on all Ndi Nando to ignore the lies and false stories, and to professionally correct the narrative wherever it appears, including social media and the Anambra State Police platforms, to protect the town’s reputation. Nando town is a community of peace, unity, and integrity. We will not allow the recklessness of a few individuals to tarnish our name."

Police nab 26-year-old native doctor

In a related development, Legit.ng reported police arrested a 26-year-old native doctor linked to the gruesome murder of a pregnant nurse in Anambra, following months of investigation and community collaboration.

Authorities said the suspect allegedly conspired with accomplices to kill and mutilate the victim, with body parts reportedly taken to a shrine.

Source: Legit.ng