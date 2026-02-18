Chairman, Hausa Community in Rivers State, Musa Saidu, confirmed that four northern traders were killed during the Oil Mill Market protest

Hausa community leadership in Rivers State, reported widespread looting and vandalism of shops owned by northern traders

Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the police were not aware of any confirmed fatalities

Rumuokwurusi, Rivers state - The Hausa community in Rivers state has confirmed that four of its members were killed during violent protests that broke out at the Oil Mill Market in the Rumuokwurusi area of Port Harcourt last weekend.

The confirmation was given on Tuesday, February 17, by the Chairman of the Hausa Community in the state, Musa Saidu, during an assessment visit to the affected market alongside other northern leaders.

Rivers: Shops looted and businesses vandalised

Saidu said the violence led to widespread looting and destruction of shops owned by northern traders, describing the scale of damage as significant.

Speaking with journalists during the visit, he appealed to northern residents in the state to remain calm and law-abiding despite the tensions.

“About four northern traders were killed during the protest at Oil Mill Market. I visited the area today with some journalists. We went round the shops of those affected and saw that many had been looted,” he said.

He stressed that northerners living in Rivers State are engaged in legitimate businesses and have continued to coexist peacefully with host communities.

Protest followed killing of Rivers indigene

The protest was triggered by the killing of a Rivers indigene, Nchelem Samuel Festus, allegedly by a northern commercial motorcyclist in Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Festus was accused of stealing a motorcycle from a shop reportedly owned by northerners. During an attempt to recover the motorcycle, an argument allegedly ensued, resulting in Festus being stabbed. He later died from his injuries.

The Tuesday, February 10 incident sparked protests, with demonstrators accusing northern commercial motorcyclists of responsibility for the killing and alleging their involvement in other crimes, including kidnapping and r@pe.

Airport road blocked as tensions escalate

As part of the protest, demonstrators blocked the Port Harcourt International Airport Road, demanding an immediate ban on commercial motorcycle operations by northern riders.

Tensions further escalated on Saturday after a dispute at the Oil Mill Market reportedly led to the killing of a trader from Benue State, Higightor Wenem, allegedly stabbed by a wheelbarrow pusher, Zakara Afaaruwu.

The incident reportedly reignited attacks on northern traders, with more shops vandalised and goods carted away.

Police dispute death toll claims

The Rivers state Police Command confirmed the arrest of Afaaruwu, stating that he is currently in custody and under investigation.

However, reacting to claims of four deaths among northern traders, the Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, said she was not aware of such fatalities.

“I’m not aware of any killing. I have already stated what happened during the protest,” she said.

The situation has continued to draw attention as community leaders call for calm and authorities intensify efforts to prevent further violence in the area.

