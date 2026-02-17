Ogun: Tears, Anger as 7 Die in Fatal Accident at Ota Tollgate, Abiodun Releases Strong Statement
- Seven fatalities were reported in a tragic truck accident on the ever-busy Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
- Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State condemned reckless driving habits and called for strict traffic enforcement
- An investigation into the accident was ordered, to hold offenders accountable
Ota, Ogun State - No fewer than seven people died, while several others were injured in an accident involving a truck at the Ilo-Awela axis of the Toll Gate area along the Lagos-Abeokuta Highway on Tuesday, February 17.
As reported by Vanguard, the accident, which involved a truck, tricycle and several individuals, occurred at about 9.55 a.m.
Guardian also noted the sad development.
Eyewitnesses stated that a truck coming from Ilo-Awela toward the toll gate lost control due to brake failure and rammed into a tricycle, other vehicles, and pedestrians on the road.
Ogun governor reacts to Ota accident
Reacting to the deadly accident via a statement signed by Kayode Akinmade, his special adviser on media and strategy, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, bemoaned the recurring tragedy.
The statement, shared via X, reads:
"The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has strongly condemned the reckless driving habits of some truck operators plying the Sango–Ota corridor, following a fatal accident at the Ota Toll Gate area that claimed seven lives. The crash, which involved a trailer tanker reportedly affected by brake failure, resulted in the deaths of six men and one woman. Two other victims — a male and a female — sustained critical injuries and are currently receiving medical attention. In total, nine persons were involved in the tragic incident."
Describing the development as painful and unacceptable, Governor Abiodun stated that the loss of innocent lives due to preventable negligence is one too many. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength and comfort for them.
Ogun accident: Abiodun orders investigation
Legit.ng gathered that the Ogun State governor directed an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident, stressing that anyone found culpable must face the full weight of the law.
Furthermore, Abiodun called for heightened vigilance and stricter traffic enforcement by personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) to prevent a recurrence along the busy corridor.
Images from the accident scene can be seen here.
